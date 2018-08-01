Zion Oil & Gas : Operational Update regarding the testing of the Megiddo Jezreel #1 Well – July 31, 2018

Zion Shareholders and Supporters,

Zion continues its well testing operations on its primary targets within the Triassic formations of the Megiddo-Jezreel #1. I realize that the testing of these zones has taken longer than expected and as communicated at the 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting, as a result of both mechanical and logistical delays. Zion expects, pending any further unforeseen delays, to complete testing on these zones on or about the week of August 13th. If testing is completed by this date, we expect be able to announce the initial findings of the primary targets soon thereafter. If any material delays or changes to this plan occur, we will communicate accordingly.

We want to thank all of you for your patience, continued prayer and support. We know how invested each of you are in this project, and thank you for standing alongside of us throughout this journey.

Regards,

Dustin Guinn

President & COO

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc.