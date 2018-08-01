Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zion Oil & Gas, Inc.    ZN

ZION OIL & GAS, INC. (ZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Zion Oil & Gas : Operational Update regarding the testing of the Megiddo Jezreel #1 Well – July 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 02:18am CEST

Zion Shareholders and Supporters,

Zion continues its well testing operations on its primary targets within the Triassic formations of the Megiddo-Jezreel #1. I realize that the testing of these zones has taken longer than expected and as communicated at the 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting, as a result of both mechanical and logistical delays. Zion expects, pending any further unforeseen delays, to complete testing on these zones on or about the week of August 13th. If testing is completed by this date, we expect be able to announce the initial findings of the primary targets soon thereafter. If any material delays or changes to this plan occur, we will communicate accordingly.
We want to thank all of you for your patience, continued prayer and support. We know how invested each of you are in this project, and thank you for standing alongside of us throughout this journey.
Regards,

Dustin Guinn
President & COO
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc.

Disclaimer

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 00:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZION OIL & GAS, INC.
02:18aZION OIL & GAS : Operational Update regarding the testing of the Megiddo Jezreel..
PU
07/30ZION OIL & GAS : Faith-based oil company subject of SEC inquiry
AQ
07/30Complimentary Technical Snapshots on WildHorse Resource Development and Three..
AC
07/16Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zion Oil ..
BU
07/13Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
07/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zion Oil & Ga..
BU
07/11ZION OIL & GAS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/22ZION OIL & GAS : Operational Update on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel
AQ
06/21ZION OIL & GAS : provides operational update on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 well in Israe..
AQ
06/20ZION OIL & GAS : Provides Operational Update on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/12ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (07/12/2018) 
07/12PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (07/12/2018) 
07/11Zion Oil & Gas -17% as SEC sends subpoena, opens investigation 
06/26ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (06/26/2018) 
06/24WEEK 26 BREAKOUT FORECAST : Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge 
Chart ZION OIL & GAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZION OIL & GAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Victor G. Carrillo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dustin L. Guinn Executive Vice Chairman, President & COO
John M. Brown Executive Chairman
Michael B. Croswell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Oroian Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZION OIL & GAS, INC.43.98%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.66%84 011
EOG RESOURCES20.38%74 592
CNOOC LTD16.58%72 835
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.32%64 447
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.16%43 868
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.