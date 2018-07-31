Zix Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

Log in
07/31/2018 | 09:09pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-8C29857B4D6D0.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69,6 M
EBIT 2018 16,2 M
Net income 2018 8,69 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 34,45
P/E ratio 2019 26,05
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,05x
Capitalization 300 M
Chart ZIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,70 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Wagner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Hausmann Non-Executive Chairman
William J. Kadonsky Vice President-Business Operations
David E. Rockvam Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David J. Robertson Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIX CORPORATION21.92%300
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.17%134 675
ACCENTURE4.13%111 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES43.98%109 545
VMWARE, INC.15.24%61 347
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.59%61 338
