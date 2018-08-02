Zoetis : Beats Earnings Estimates

By Nishant Mohan



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) second-quarter earnings beat analysts' estimates, as revenue increased.

The animal medicine maker, spun off from Pfizer Inc. in 2013, reported Thursday that net income rose 55% in the quarter to $384 million. Adjusted earnings of 77 cents a share beat the 70 cent a share analysts polled by FactSet were expecting.

The company reported revenue grew to $1.4 billion, as international revenue growth outpaced growth in the U.S.

Zoetis also completed its approximately $2 billion acquisition of Abaxis Inc. during the quarter.

The company narrowed its adjusted EPS guidance for the year to a range of $3 to $3.10 a share compared with last quarter's guidance of $2.96 to $3.10.

Zoetis' shares were unchanged in premarket trading. The stock is up 19.41% so far this year.

