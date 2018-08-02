Log in
ZOETIS (ZTS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/01 10:03:08 pm
86.02 USD   -0.53%
02:42pZOETIS : Beats Earnings Estimates
DJ
01:13pZOETIS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:05pZOETIS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
Zoetis : Beats Earnings Estimates

08/02/2018 | 02:42pm CEST

By Nishant Mohan

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) second-quarter earnings beat analysts' estimates, as revenue increased.

The animal medicine maker, spun off from Pfizer Inc. in 2013, reported Thursday that net income rose 55% in the quarter to $384 million. Adjusted earnings of 77 cents a share beat the 70 cent a share analysts polled by FactSet were expecting.

The company reported revenue grew to $1.4 billion, as international revenue growth outpaced growth in the U.S.

Zoetis also completed its approximately $2 billion acquisition of Abaxis Inc. during the quarter.

The company narrowed its adjusted EPS guidance for the year to a range of $3 to $3.10 a share compared with last quarter's guidance of $2.96 to $3.10.

Zoetis' shares were unchanged in premarket trading. The stock is up 19.41% so far this year.

Write to Nishant Mohan at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 744 M
EBIT 2018 2 072 M
Net income 2018 1 434 M
Debt 2018 3 261 M
Yield 2018 0,57%
P/E ratio 2018 29,32
P/E ratio 2019 25,01
EV / Sales 2018 7,85x
EV / Sales 2019 7,08x
Capitalization 41 845 M
Chart ZOETIS
Duration : Period :
Zoetis Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOETIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 88,1 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ramón Alaix Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin C. Peck Executive Vice President & President-US Operations
Glenn C. David Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine Ann Knupp Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOETIS19.41%41 845
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS43.32%4 003
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD49.34%2 760
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP45.37%1 932
VIRBAC-0.73%1 202
VÉTOQUINOL-8.81%761
