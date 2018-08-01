Zoetis : Triumph Bancorp Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Log in
08/01/2018 | 12:05am CEST

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASD: TBK) will replace Abaxis Inc. (NASD: ABAX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, August 6. S&P 500 constituent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is acquiring Abaxis in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Triumph Bancorp provides banking and commercial finance products and services. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – AUGUST 6, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Triumph
Bancorp

Financials

Regional Banks

DELETED

Abaxis

Health Care

Health Care Equipment

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
[email protected]

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-bancorp-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300689723.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2018
