Zoetis : Triumph Bancorp Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASD: TBK) will replace Abaxis Inc. (NASD: ABAX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, August 6. S&P 500 constituent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is acquiring Abaxis in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Triumph Bancorp provides banking and commercial finance products and services. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – AUGUST 6, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Triumph

Bancorp Financials Regional Banks DELETED Abaxis Health Care Health Care Equipment

