Zon Optimus SGPS : 24-01-18 - NOS informs on “NOS/2015 - EUR 50.000.000 FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2019” Bonds Interest Payment

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Office: Rua Ator António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon and Corporation no. 504 453 513

NOS/2015 - EUR 50,000,000 FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2019

Interest Payment Coupon Nr. 5

We hereby give notice to holders of NOS/2015 - EUR 50,000,000 FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2019bonds that, in accordance with the terms of issue, interest payment regarding Coupon Nr. 5 will be made as from 31 January 2018, in the following amounts per bond:

Gross interest * Euro 485.555555555556

* Subject to withholding IRS / IRC in accordance with the tax rules and rates applicable at the date of payment

Under the terms of its Regulation, the interest payment will be made through the Share

NOSDOM.

The financial intermediary responsible for the operation is Banco BPI, SA.

This information is also available on NOS

www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 24 January 2018

