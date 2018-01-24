Log in
ZON OPTIMUS SGPS SA (NOS)
Report
Zon Optimus SGPS : 24-01-18 - NOS informs on "NOS/2015 - EUR 50.000.000 FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2019" Bonds Interest Payment

01/24/2018 | 08:04pm CET

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Office: Rua Ator António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon and Corporation no. 504 453 513

NOS/2015 - EUR 50,000,000 FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2019

Interest Payment Coupon Nr. 5

We hereby give notice to holders of NOS/2015 - EUR 50,000,000 FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2019bonds that, in accordance with the terms of issue, interest payment regarding Coupon Nr. 5 will be made as from 31 January 2018, in the following amounts per bond:

Gross interest *

Euro 485.555555555556

* Subject to withholding IRS / IRC in accordance with the tax rules and rates applicable at the date of payment

Under the terms of its Regulation, the interest payment will be made through the Share

NOSDOM.

The financial intermediary responsible for the operation is Banco BPI, SA.

This information is also available on NOS

www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 24 January 2018

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations Email: [email protected]

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725 Fax: +351 21 782 4735

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 19:04:07 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 1 563 M
EBIT 2017 166 M
Net income 2017 118 M
Debt 2017 1 103 M
Yield 2017 4,55%
P/E ratio 2017 23,87
P/E ratio 2018 20,27
EV / Sales 2017 2,53x
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
Capitalization 2 859 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,58 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jorge de Brito Pereira Chairman
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Mário Filipe Moreira Leite da Silva Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZON OPTIMUS SGPS SA3 521
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.47%217 149
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-2.50%100 190
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM0.20%86 936
TELEFONICA4.28%54 181
ORANGE1.83%48 290
