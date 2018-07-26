Log in
ZOOM TELEPHONICS INC (ZMTP)
Zoom Telephonics Inc : Zoom(R) Telephonics Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

07/26/2018 | 08:23pm CEST

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCQB: ZMTP) ("Zoom" or the "Company"), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018, after the close of market on Thursday, August 2, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that afternoon to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details

Thursday, August 2, 2018 - 4:30 p.m. ET
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
(United States): (866) 393-7958
(International): (706) 643-5255

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with the conference ID of 3565889.

A slide presentation will accompany management's remarks and will be accessible five minutes prior to the start of the call via the following link: www.zoomtel.com/SQ218. A recording of the call will also be made available afterwards through the investor information section of the Company's website.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products. The Company's worldwide Motorola license agreement includes cable modems and gateways, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, and other Internet and network products. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoomtel.com/investor and www.motorolanetwork.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Prior, Senior Vice-President
The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: 212-836-9606
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Zoom Telephonics, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Blase Manning Chairman, President, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Deena M. Randall Vice President-Operations
Joseph J. Donovan Independent Director
Peter Robin Kramer Independent Director
Robert J. Crowley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM TELEPHONICS INC27.27%44
AT&T-22.20%232 088
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.99%182 429
NTT DOCOMO INC6.52%98 184
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP3.80%95 074
KDDI CORP10.11%71 441
