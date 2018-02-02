Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  ZoomMed Inc.    ZMMDF   CA98977R1038

ZOOMMED INC. (ZMMDF)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/06 03:30:00 pm
0.019 USD   +4.40%
10:26p ZOOMMED : IIROC Trading Resumption - ZMD
10:20p IIROC Trade Resumption - Zoommed Inc.
2017 ZOOMMED : Announces the Closing of a $500,000 Financing Agreement
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

IIROC Trade Resumption - Zoommed Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:20pm CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2018) - Trading resumes in:

Company:

Zoommed Inc.

TSX-V Symbol:

ZMD

Resumption Time (ET):

08:00 February 5, 2018
 

 

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOOMMED INC.
10:26p ZOOMMED : IIROC Trading Resumption - ZMD
10:20p IIROC Trade Resumption - Zoommed Inc.
10:19p ZOOMMED : IIROC Trade Resumption - Zoommed Inc.
2017 ZOOMMED : Announces the Closing of a $500,000 Financing Agreement
2017 IIROC Trade Halt - Zoommed Inc.
2017 ZOOMMED : IIROC Trading Halt - ZMD
2017 ZOOMMED : IIROC Trading Resumption - ZMD
2017 IIROC Trade Resumption - Zoommed Inc.
2017 ZOOMMED : IIROC Trade Resumption - Zoommed Inc.
2017 ZOOMMED : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Investment Industry Regulatory Orga..
More news
Chart ZOOMMED INC.
Duration : Period :
ZoomMed Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | ZMMDF | CA98977R1038 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Marmet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Hélène Pinard CFO, Secretary, Director & VP-Operations
Sébastie Ouellet Technical Director
Robert Powell Independent Director
Micheline Luneau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOMMED INC.26.67%2
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC13.71%8 625
ATHENAHEALTH, INC-5.81%4 999
COTIVITI HOLDINGS INC8.54%3 205
HEALTHEQUITY INC8.49%3 059
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC2.47%2 698
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.