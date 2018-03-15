Log in
ZOOPLUS AG
zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/15/2018 | 10:15am CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: zooplus AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.03.2018 / 10:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

zooplus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018 German: http://investors.zooplus.com/de/finanzberichte.html English: http://investors.zooplus.com/en/financial_reports.html


15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664423  15.03.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 1 113 M
EBIT 2017 5,10 M
Net income 2017 2,63 M
Finance 2017 41,1 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 481,16
P/E ratio 2018 179,77
EV / Sales 2017 1,14x
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
Capitalization 1 313 M
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | ZO1 | DE0005111702 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 149 €
Spread / Average Target -19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Moritz Greve Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG21.49%1 624
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING11.67%482 822
JD.COM6.45%63 146
EBAY13.49%43 337
MERCADOLIBRE28.70%17 946
SHOPIFY INC (US)44.80%14 426
