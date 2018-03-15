DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: zooplus AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



15.03.2018 / 10:12

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





zooplus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018 German: http://investors.zooplus.com/de/finanzberichte.html English: http://investors.zooplus.com/en/financial_reports.html

15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

