Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION (000063)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Trump team idea to nationalize 5G network to counter China is rejected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2018 | 08:35pm CET

The top U.S. communications regulator, wireless companies and some lawmakers oppose an idea by members of President Donald Trump's national security team for the government to build a 5G wireless network to counter China spying on phone calls.

The Trump administration has taken a harder line with China on policies initiated by predecessor President Barack Obama on issues ranging from Beijing's role in restraining North Korea to Chinese efforts to acquire U.S. strategic industries.

The option of a nationalized 5G network was being discussed by Trump's national security team, an administration official said on Sunday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Monday that discussions were at "the very earliest stages" to ensure a "secure network," and "absolutely no decisions" have been made.

The government has blocked a string of Chinese acquisitions over national security concerns and the 5G network concept is aimed at addressing what officials see as China's threat to U.S. cyber security and economic security.

But the option was rejected by several of those who would have a say.

"Any federal effort to construct a nationalized 5G network would be a costly and counterproductive distraction from the policies we need to help the United States win the 5G future," Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican appointed by Trump, said in a statement on Monday.

CTIA, the trade group that represents AT&T Inc (>> AT&T), Verizon Communications Inc (>> Verizon Communications), Apple Inc (>> Apple), Sprint Corp (>> Sprint Corp) and others, said in a statement on Monday that the "government should pursue the free market policies that enabled the U.S. wireless industry to win the race to 4G."

Carriers have already spent billions of dollars acquiring spectrum and beginning to develop and test 5G networks, which are expected to be at least 100 times faster than current 4G networks and cut latency to less than one thousandth of a second from one one hundredth of a second in 4G, the FCC said.

The more responsive networks could allow, for example, for real-time remote operations such as medical procedures and running large machines.

A U.S.-built 5G network could in theory be more resilient to Chinese government intrusions. A leaked National Security Council memo published by Axios news website on Sunday said China is the dominant manufacturer of network infrastructure and notes the importance of building the network with "equipment from a trusted supply chain."

The primary suppliers for the 5G networks in the United States are expected to be firms such as Nokia (>> Nokia Oyj) and Ericsson (>> Ericsson), with networking firms such as Juniper Networks (>> Juniper Networks), Cisco Systems (>> Cisco Systems) and Qualcomm Inc (>> Qualcomm) supplying chips and back end equipment. It was unclear whether the option discussed would involve working with those companies.

The rules for 5G networks are still being worked out by industry players. The work has been complicated by an effective ban in the United States on two of the largest firms, Chinese suppliers Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] and ZTE Corp (>> ZTE Corporation) since a 2012 investigation over links to potential Chinese spying, something the companies have denied.

Earlier this year, U.S. lawmakers urged AT&T to cut commercial ties with Huawei.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat and vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said that while he agreed there were "serious concerns relating to the Chinese government’s influence into network equipment markets" he thought the proposal for the federal government to build a standalone network would be "expensive and duplicative."

Any 5G nationalization plan would likely cost hundreds of billions of dollars, wireless carriers said.

Representative Greg Walden, a Republican who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, dismissed the idea.

"We're not Venezuela. We don't need to have the government run everything," Walden said. He noted that government data has been hacked, but said it was important 5G networks are "safe and secure."

Shares of the biggest U.S. wireless carriers fell at the start of trade on Monday, with Verizon and AT&T down 1 percent.

The administration official who spoke to Reuters confirmed the gist of the Axios report and said the option was being debated at a low level in the administration and was six to eight months away from being considered by the president.

"This has been building for months. I don't think the White House options papers do justice to the issue. It goes much deeper," said Michael Wessel, a commissioner on the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, which works for Congress and follows China issues.

Apart from FCC chairman Pai, three of remaining four FCC commissioners also said on Monday that they opposed nationalizing the 5G network, while the fourth expressed skepticism.

Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, said the memo "correctly diagnoses a real problem. There is a worldwide race to lead in 5G and other nations are poised to win. But the remedy proposed here really misses the mark."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Katanga Johnson and David Shepardson, additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Andrew Hay and Grant McCool)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
08:35p Trump team idea to nationalize 5G network to counter China is rejected
01/28 Qualcomm collaborates with Chinese smartphone manufacturers for 5G devices
01/27 QUALCOMM : Chinese smartphone manufacturers oppose Qualcomm-Broadcom deal
01/25 ZTE : TCS inaugurates ZTE Warehouse at Tarnol
01/25 ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement Updates on the Signing of Le..
01/25 NETWORK SLICING MARKET IS POISED TO : Network Slicing Market detail analysis by..
01/24 ZTE : TCS inaugurates ZTE Warehouse in Islamabad - Press Release issued by TCS P..
01/24 ZTE : TCS inaugurates ZTE Warehouse in Islamabad - Press Release issued by TCS P..
01/24 ZTE : TCS inaugurates ZTE Warehouse in Tarnol, Islamabad
01/24 ZTE : TCS inaugurates ZTE warehouse in Tarnol
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Philippines courts Chinese entry into domestic telecom market
2017 Zte reports 9M results
2017 Zte reports 1H results
2017 China Mobile, ZTE teaming on 5G efficiency
2017 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Fed's Stress Tests - Part 2
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 110 B
EBIT 2017 5 772 M
Net income 2017 4 593 M
Finance 2017 10 948 M
Yield 2017 0,68%
P/E ratio 2017 31,84
P/E ratio 2018 28,37
EV / Sales 2017 1,16x
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
Capitalization 139 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 30,3  CNY
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xian Ming Zhao President & Executive Director
Yi Min Yin Chairman
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zai Sheng Wei CFO, Non-Executive Director & EVP
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION21 934
CISCO SYSTEMS9.40%210 401
QUALCOMM5.31%101 025
ERICSSON0.35%22 904
ARISTA NETWORKS INC20.34%20 231
HARRIS CORPORATION1.99%17 421
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.