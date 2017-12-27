Log in
ZTE CORPORATION (000063)
Report
ZTE : Joins IEEE-SA Standard Board

12/27/2017 | 04:14am CET

27 December 2017, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that its 5G standard director Mr. Jingyi Zhou joined IEEE-SA Standards Association Standards Board (SASB) for the term of 2018.
Meanwhile, Zhou also joins SASB Industry Connections Committee (ICCom) and returns to SASB New Standard Committee (NesCom) for 2018.

IEEE-SA is a leading standard organization globally. ZTE has been working with IEEE for years on various technologies and standardization including wireless LAN, WAN, Ethernet, Front-haul, Advanced Fog/Edge computing, and Blockchain etc. ZTE experts are holding leadership positions in P1934 and P802.11ax PHY Ad-Hoc Working Groups (WG) as well as SASB Board and Committees, ZTE is working together with IEEE to extend its influence and contribute to the industry with its advanced 5G wireless technologies.

ZTE Corporation published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 03:14:03 UTC.

Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 110 B
EBIT 2017 5 619 M
Net income 2017 4 593 M
Finance 2017 11 573 M
Yield 2017 0,63%
P/E ratio 2017 33,80
P/E ratio 2018 30,20
EV / Sales 2017 1,22x
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
Capitalization 146 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 29,2  CNY
Spread / Average Target -21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xian Ming Zhao President & Executive Director
Yi Min Yin Chairman
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zai Sheng Wei CFO, Non-Executive Director & EVP
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION22 692
CISCO SYSTEMS27.56%190 577
QUALCOMM-0.72%95 423
ERICSSON3.55%22 198
ARISTA NETWORKS INC144.45%17 292
HARRIS CORPORATION39.34%17 019
