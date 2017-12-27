ZTE : Joins IEEE-SA Standard Board

27 December 2017, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that its 5G standard director Mr. Jingyi Zhou joined IEEE-SA Standards Association Standards Board (SASB) for the term of 2018.

Meanwhile, Zhou also joins SASB Industry Connections Committee (ICCom) and returns to SASB New Standard Committee (NesCom) for 2018.

IEEE-SA is a leading standard organization globally. ZTE has been working with IEEE for years on various technologies and standardization including wireless LAN, WAN, Ethernet, Front-haul, Advanced Fog/Edge computing, and Blockchain etc. ZTE experts are holding leadership positions in P1934 and P802.11ax PHY Ad-Hoc Working Groups (WG) as well as SASB Board and Committees, ZTE is working together with IEEE to extend its influence and contribute to the industry with its advanced 5G wireless technologies.