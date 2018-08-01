Log in
ZYNGA INC (ZNGA)
Zynga Inc : Zynga Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/01/2018 | 09:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Zynga Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: ZNGA) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 1, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-5EB00B53880D7.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 978 M
EBIT 2018 145 M
Net income 2018 51,1 M
Finance 2018 459 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 98,70
P/E ratio 2019 27,07
EV / Sales 2018 2,90x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 3 294 M
Chart ZYNGA INC
Duration : Period :
Zynga Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYNGA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,71 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank D. Gibeau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Jonathan Pincus Executive Chairman
Matthew Bromberg Chief Operating Officer
Gerard Griffin Chief Financial Officer
Nick Tornow Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZYNGA INC-5.25%3 294
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD15.95%55 378
NEXON CO LTD-52.09%12 769
NCSOFT CORP--.--%7 553
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%3 481
BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO LTD--.--%3 394
