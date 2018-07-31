LINDON, Utah, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limbic Arc, LLC, a Global Unicorn Holdings company (OTC PINK: GUHI), announced today that it has initiated the beta testing of a cutting-edge app that provides quantum-energy wellness products to the users. The beta testing is being conducted by 150 Limbic Arc distributors that have been selected to assist in the implementation and review of the informational energy program.



“Launching the Limbic Arc is a breakthrough step forward that will enable everyday people to use the principles of quantum mechanics to provide an informational boost to their wellness.” Vaughn R Cook, CEO of Global Unicorn Holdings, Inc. “The insights that we will receive through this beta test will help us to make adjustments that will make this powerful tool more user friendly for the masses.”

The Limbic Arc has two parts. The first is a library of information fields that reside on the internet cloud. These are logarithmic expressions assigned a link with items in the physical world by a proprietary system. The second is an app that you use to access and manage that library of Limbic Arc products, called “InfoBoostsTM”.

“Our distribution network is growing daily because of strong demand for this technology, as well as the associated business opportunity said Ron Spence, Master Distributor for Limbic Arc, LLC. As we complete the beta testing phase, we expect monthly subscriptions to ramp up substantially as the excitement spreads.”

About:

Limbic Arc, a Global Unicorn Holdings company, produces the first-of-its-kind, library of quantum energy wellness products called “InfoBoosts”. This powerful informational wellness product is sold directly to consumers through a proprietary network of distributors (www.LimbicArc.com)

Global Unicorn Holdings (OTC PINK: GUHI), a Utah-based holding company, manages and supports businesses that operate in holistic wellness, clean energy, and other diverse markets.

To stay current on information about Global Unicorn Holdings Inc. just click the subscribe button on www.GlobalUnicorn.com and we will notify you of any updates.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to marketing and sales activities by Global Unicorn Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, marketing partners, product development launches, future growth and research, and enhanced value for Global Unicorn Holdings stockholders are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time. Global Unicorn Holdings Inc. disclaims any obligation or intention to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release.

Contact Information

Any questions regarding this release can be directed to:

Global Unicorn Holdings, Inc. – George Wright, IR, [email protected]