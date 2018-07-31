Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  ZYTO INC    GUHI

ZYTO INC (GUHI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Limbic Arc launches beta testing of new app – providing end users with industry first quantum-energy wellness product "InfoBoost"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

LINDON, Utah, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limbic Arc, LLC, a Global Unicorn Holdings company (OTC PINK:  GUHI), announced today that it has initiated the beta testing of a cutting-edge app that provides quantum-energy wellness products to the users.  The beta testing is being conducted by 150 Limbic Arc distributors that have been selected to assist in the implementation and review of the informational energy program.

“Launching the Limbic Arc is a breakthrough step forward that will enable everyday people to use the principles of quantum mechanics to provide an informational boost to their wellness.” Vaughn R Cook, CEO of Global Unicorn Holdings, Inc.  “The insights that we will receive through this beta test will help us to make adjustments that will make this powerful tool more user friendly for the masses.”

The Limbic Arc has two parts. The first is a library of information fields that reside on the internet cloud. These are logarithmic expressions assigned a link with items in the physical world by a proprietary system. The second is an app that you use to access and manage that library of Limbic Arc products, called “InfoBoostsTM”.

“Our distribution network is growing daily because of strong demand for this technology, as well as the associated business opportunity said Ron Spence, Master Distributor for Limbic Arc, LLC.  As we complete the beta testing phase, we expect monthly subscriptions to ramp up substantially as the excitement spreads.”

About:

Limbic Arc, a Global Unicorn Holdings company, produces the first-of-its-kind, library of quantum energy wellness products called “InfoBoosts”.  This powerful informational wellness product is sold directly to consumers through a proprietary network of distributors (www.LimbicArc.com)

Global Unicorn Holdings (OTC PINK:  GUHI), a Utah-based holding company, manages and supports businesses that operate in holistic wellness, clean energy, and other diverse markets. 

To stay current on information about Global Unicorn Holdings Inc. just click the subscribe button on www.GlobalUnicorn.com and we will notify you of any updates.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to marketing and sales activities by Global Unicorn Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, marketing partners, product development launches, future growth and research, and enhanced value for Global Unicorn Holdings stockholders are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time. Global Unicorn Holdings Inc. disclaims any obligation or intention to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release.

Contact Information
Any questions regarding this release can be directed to:

Global Unicorn Holdings, Inc. – George Wright, IR, [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZYTO INC
10:57pLimbic Arc launches beta testing of new app – providing end users with ..
GL
05/29KAILO Energy Ships the First Customer Orders for PowerBox, and Promotes New C..
GL
05/02ZYTO : Announces Corporate Name and Trading Symbol Change to "Global Unicorn Hol..
AQ
05/01ZYTO Announces Corporate Name and Trading Symbol Change to "Global Unicorn Ho..
GL
03/14ZYTO : to Host Global Wellness Conference in Salt Lake City This Fall
AQ
01/25ZYTO : CEO Speaks at Functional Medicine Conference
AQ
01/24ZYTO CEO Speaks at Functional Medicine Conference
GL
2017ZYTO to Collaborate with Trinity School of Natural Health to Develop Online Z..
GL
2017ZYTO : Partners with Keiser University & China Functional Medicine Institute to ..
AQ
2017ZYTO Partners with Keiser University & China Functional Medicine Institute to..
GL
More news
Chart ZYTO INC
Duration : Period :
ZYTO INC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.