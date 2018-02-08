Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Alexandre Ricard

Age : 46
Public asset : 9,119,493 USD
Linked companies : Pernod Ricard SA
Biography : Mr. Alexandre Ricard is Member-Management Board at Pernod Ricard Asia SAS, Chairman & Chief Executiv

Pernod Ricard 1st Half Net Profit Rises on Lower Expenses, Inventory Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 08:11am CET
   By Euan Conley

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.FR) on Thursday posted a 25% rise in net profit for the first half of its fiscal year, helped partly by a reduction in financial expenses and the one-off sale of bulk Scotch inventory.

Net profit for the half-year ending Dec. 31 rose to 1.15 billion euros ($1.4 billion) from EUR914 million a year earlier, the maker of Absolut vodka, Mumm champagne and Jameson whiskey said.

Sales in the first half increased by only 0.4% to EUR5.1 billion due to negative foreign currency effects, Pernod Ricard said. Second-quarter sales declined by 0.8% to EUR2.8 billion, which the company said was consistent with underlying trends from the first quarter.

"We expect sustained and diversified growth to continue across our regions and brands," said Pernod Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard.

The French spirits group said it was raising its fiscal 2018 guidance for organic growth in profit from recurring operations to between 4% and 6%.

Write to Euan Conley at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Alexandre Ricard
 
08:11a ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1st Half Net Profit Rises on Lower Expenses, Inventory Sales
2017 ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1Q Sales Rise on International Brands, Confirms Profit Target
2017 ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard CEO warns a U.S. border tax would hit consumer
2017 ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1st Half Net Profit Rises 3%
2016 ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod further expands in craft spirits with Smooth Ambler deal
2016 ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Sales Up, Buoyed by Jameson, Martell, Absolut -- Update
2016 ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Lifts Profit Despite Quarterly Sales Decline
2016 ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard confident in British business - note to staff
2016 ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Fiscal Third-Quarter Sales Fell On Slack China Demand
2015 ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Sales Rise on U.S. Demand
2015 ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Hit by Absolut Write-Down -- Update
2015 ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard sees sales, profit growth pick up in medium term
2015 ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Confirms Full-Year Targets as Revenue Rises
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/02 MICHAEL DELL : sources
02/02 CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's Ghosn to be reappointed as CEO - paper
02/07 ELAINE WYNN : Casino magnate Steve Wynn quits as CEO after sexual misconduct claims
02/06 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/02 RUPERT MURDOCH : Breaking News, Murdoch edging towards solution to bring Sky in house
02/07 STEVE WYNN : Trading in Wynn Macau shares halted
02/02 WARREN BUFFETT : How Warren Buffett's New Man at Dairy Queen Plans to Keep a Classic Brand Fresh

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Richard Cousins Gerhard Cromme Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Elaine Wynn Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos Jan Du Plessis
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.