Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Alexandre Ricard

Age : 46
Public asset : 9,573,704 USD
Linked companies : Pernod Ricard SA
Biography : Mr. Alexandre Ricard is Member-Management Board at Pernod Ricard Asia SAS, Chairman & Chief Executiv

Pernod Ricard 3Q Net Sales Fall Slightly on Weaker Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/19/2018 | 07:52am CEST

By Euan Conley

French liquor group Pernod Ricard SA (RI.FR) said Thursday that third-quarter net sales fell slightly on a modest decline in Europe but recommended raising its dividend policy.

Net sales for the three months ending March 31 declined 0.5% to 1.98 billion euros ($2.45 billion) partly due to continued difficulties in Spain and France as well as unfavorable shipment phasing in Russia, the group said.

The company's Asia and rest-of-the-world market posted quarterly sales of EUR901 million, up 8% on the previous year, which Pernod attributed partly to a later Lunar New Year in China.

"We confirm our guidance for the fiscal year 2018 given to the market on 9 February at the top-end of the range, with organic growth in profit from recurring operations of about 6%," said Pernod's Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard.

The maker of Absolut vodka, Mumm champagne and Jameson whiskey declared an interim cash dividend of EUR1.01 per share for the current financial year, to be paid on 6 July.

Its board of directors has also recommended a progressive increase in its dividend distribution over the next three years to about 50% of net profit from recurring operations, Pernod Ricard added.

Write to Euan Conley at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Alexandre Ricard
 
07:52aALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 3Q Net Sales Fall Slightly on Weaker Europe
DJ
02/13ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod sees no impact yet from legal cannabis but watching closely
RE
02/08ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1st Half Net Profit Rises on Lower Expenses, Inventory Sales
DJ
2017ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1Q Sales Rise on International Brands, Confirms Profit Target
DJ
2017ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard CEO warns a U.S. border tax would hit consumer
RE
2017ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1st Half Net Profit Rises 3%
DJ
2016ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod further expands in craft spirits with Smooth Ambler deal
RE
2016ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Sales Up, Buoyed by Jameson, Martell, Absolut -- Update
DJ
2016ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Lifts Profit Despite Quarterly Sales Decline
DJ
2016ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard confident in British business - note to staff
RE
2016ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Fiscal Third-Quarter Sales Fell On Slack China Demand
DJ
2015ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Sales Rise on U.S. Demand
DJ
2015ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Hit by Absolut Write-Down -- Update
DJ
2015ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard sees sales, profit growth pick up in medium term
RE
2015ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Confirms Full-Year Targets as Revenue Rises
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Boring Co raises $112.5 mln in funding, most from Musk
RE
04/17MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Assembles New Leadership Team -- WSJ
DJ
04/16MARTIN SORRELL : Britain's WPP, investors adjust to life without Sorrell
RE
04/13ELON MUSK : Musk insists Tesla does not need more capital, predicts profit soon
RE
04/12OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian tycoon Deripaska withdraws from Nornickel board nomination
RE
04/18ELON MUSK : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/13STANLEY HO : Macau's 'Godfather of Gambling' Stanley Ho Retires at 96
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Bernard Tapie Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.