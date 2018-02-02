Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bernard Arnault

Birthday : 03/05/1949
Place of birth : Roubaix (59) - France
Biography : Mr. Bernard Arnault is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Ch

LVMH chief Arnault's adviser Pierre Gode dies aged 73

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 11:27am CET
Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, attends the company's annual shareholders meeting in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Pierre Gode, a long-time adviser to Bernard Arnault, the multibillionaire boss of French luxury group LVMH (>> LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE), has died aged 73 after a long illness, the company said on Friday.

PARIS (Reuters) - Pierre Gode, a long-time adviser to Bernard Arnault, the multibillionaire boss of French luxury group LVMH (>> LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE), has died aged 73 after a long illness, the company said on Friday.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Pierre Gode," Arnault said in a statement issued by LVMH.

"Alongside my father, Jean Arnault, and then alongside me, Pierre Gode was instrumental in the creation and growth of the LVMH Group. His lively intelligence and sound judgment will be missed by all who came to know and appreciate him."

Despite his ill-health, Gode remained an advisory member of the LVMH and Dior (>> Christian Dior SE) boards.

A lawyer by training, Gode worked alongside Bernard Arnault from the mid-1980s to build up LVMH, now the world's largest luxury group, with brands ranging from Dom Perignon champagne to fashion houses Fendi and Givenchy.

As well as advising Dior and serving as a vice-chairman of LVMH, Gode was on the board of media and advertising group Havas <HAVSF.PK> and a member of France's Competition Authority.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Goodman)

Stocks treated in this article : Christian Dior SE, LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Bernard Arnault
 
11:27a BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH chief Arnault's adviser Pierre Gode dies aged 73
2017 BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH boss Arnault says assets referred to in 'Paradise Papers' known to tax bodies
2017 BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH's Profit Rises 24% in First Half
2017 BERNARD ARNAULT : Belgium drops case against business of LVMH chief Arnault
2017 BERNARD ARNAULT : Arnault Unifies Business Empire -- WSJ
2017 BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH's Arnault swoops to take full control of Christian Dior
2017 BERNARD ARNAULT : Carrefour's main union backs French business head as next CEO
2017 BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH sounds note of caution after turning in record results
2016 BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH, Catterton and Groupe Arnault partner for investments
2013 BERNARD ARNAULT : Belgian court investigating LVMH chief Arnault-owned firm
2013 BERNARD ARNAULT : Carrefour Main Shareholders Arnault, Colony Split Joint Holding Company
2013 BERNARD ARNAULT : Arnault and Colony to rejig Carrefour shareholdings
2013 BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH Appoints Delphine Arnault as Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton
2013 BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH's Arnault Withdraws Belgian Citizenship Bid - Report
2013 BERNARD ARNAULT : Arnault Dealt Blow in Bid for Belgian Citizenship
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/31 KARL-JOHAN PERSSON : H&M to close more stores in 2018 as online shift hurts
01/28 INGVAR KAMPRAD : Swedish IKEA founder Kamprad dies at 91
03:24p MICHAEL DELL : Dell, VMware decide to explore options including merger - sources
01:04a CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's Ghosn to be reappointed as CEO - paper
01:13p RUPERT MURDOCH : Breaking News, Murdoch edging towards solution to bring Sky in house
01/27 ELAINE WYNN : Wynn Resorts CEO calls sexual misconduct accusations 'preposterous'; stock falls
01/30 JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan promotes Pinto and Smith, fuelling race to succeed Dimon

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Michel Landel Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Masayoshi Son George Soros Joseph Swedish Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Meg Whitman John Williamson Elaine Wynn Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.