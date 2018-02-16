GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain, Soybean Futures Fall Ahead of Long Weekend

Cautious traders pushed grain and soybean futures lower going into the long weekend.

Prices for soybeans and corn rallied this week, sparked in part by expectations that hot-and-dry weather in Argentina would result in a smaller crop this season.

Soybean futures for March delivery fell 0.3% to $10.21 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. CBOT March corn futures fell 0.1% to $3.67 1/2 a bushel, while March wheat slid 0.9% to $4.57 3/4 a bushel.

Big Food Faces Pressure as Consumers Seek Fresh Meals, Snacks--Update

Food makers on Friday said they remain under pressure in the U.S. as consumers hunt for healthier meals and snacks.

Kraft Heinz Co., maker of Jell-O pudding and Oscar Mayer deli meat, said Friday that fourth-quarter comparable sales inched down 0.6% globally, including a 1.1% drop in the U.S.

"Our financial performance in 2017 did not reflect our progress or potential," said Kraft Heinz Chief Executive Bernardo Hees. "We had a slow start, some missteps along the way."

He said Kraft Heinz would move faster this year to meet changing consumer preferences. Campbell Soup Co. and J.M. Smucker Co. also said sales trends in the U.S. remain weak, leading to a rough start to the new year.

J.M. Smucker Profit Soars on Tax Windfall

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Friday reported a more than six-fold increase in its third quarter net income as it booked a large tax credit from U.S. tax reform, and raised its full-year guidance.

The Orrville, Ohio-based food and drink producer said it expects an adjusted profit of $8.20 to $8.30 a share for its upcoming fiscal year, up from its previous guidance of $7.75 to $7.90 a share. Free cash flow is seen at $825 million, up from the previous $775 million estimate.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Monsanto Suffers Setback in Arkansas Weedkiller Case -- Market Talk

Kraft Heinz Defends Sales Growth Abilities -- Market Talk

09:36 ET - Kraft Heinz disappointed investors with tighter profit margins and declining US sales in the latest quarter. But its leaders, known for their ability to reduce costs, are making a case for their sales skills. Executives who are also partners at investment firm 3G Capital said they are investing savings from the lower tax rate back into their brands to produce more effective marketing and new products. The Heinz brand in the US is now 17% bigger than it was in 2015, which is when 3G took over running the company. That "is a good example of the process we are going through with each category," said Chief Executive Bernardo Hees. ([email protected])

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Down on Lower Cash Prices

Hog futures tumbled to meet physical prices, which have fallen sharply this week.

Meatpackers paid an average of $64.67 per 100 pounds for slaughter-ready hogs as of Friday morning, down $1.10.

Lean hog futures for April delivery fell 2.3% to 68.15 cents a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, a new low for the year so far. Analysts said technical weakness, as traders read chart signals to suggest that prices were headed lower, added to the downward momentum.

CME February live cattle futures rose 0.6% to $1.301 a pound on Friday.