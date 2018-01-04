Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bradley Shaw

Age : 53
Public asset : 211,900,448 USD
Linked companies : Shaw Communications Inc
Biography : Mr. Bradley S. Shaw is Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director at Shaw Communications, In

Shaw Communications former CEO Jim Shaw dies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 07:21am CET

Shaw Communications Inc's former chief executive, Jim Shaw, died on Wednesday at the age of 60, the Canadian telecom company said in a statement.

Shaw, who served as vice chairman since 2008, died following a brief illness, Shaw Communications said.

After joining the company in 1982, Shaw served as its second CEO from 1998 to 2010, before being succeeded by his brother, Bradley Shaw. Their father, JR Shaw, founded the company in 1966. http://reut.rs/2lTSqYN

Edward Rogers, chairman of rival Rogers Communications Inc, commenting on Shaw's death, described him as a confident entrepreneur with a lasting impact on the Canadian cable sector.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Bradley Shaw
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
2017 ANIL AMBANI : India's Reliance Jio to buy RCom's wireless assets in $3.75 billion deal - sources
01/03 JACK MA : Ant's MoneyGram failure casts pall over Chinese dealmaking
01/03 PETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
01/02 PETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
2017 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge yields to Icahn pressure, ends Bonanza Creek deal
07:21a BRADLEY SHAW : Shaw Communications former CEO Jim Shaw dies
01/01 RICHARD COUSINS : Compass Group Confirms Death of Group CEO Richard Cousins

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Douglas Flint Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Franck Riboud Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.