Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Brian Moynihan

Age : 58
Public asset : 35,247,487 USD
Linked companies : Bank of America Corp
Biography : Mr. Brian T. Moynihan is a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Bank of America Corp., a

Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2018 | 01:20pm CEST

By Rachel Louise Ensign

Bank of America Corp. said Monday that first-quarter profit rose, continuing the string of better-than-expected earnings from the nation's biggest banks.

Quarterly profit at the Charlotte, N.C.-based bank was $6.92 billion, compared with $5.34 billion a year ago. Per-share earnings were 62 cents; analysts had expected 59 cents per share.

First-quarter revenue for the bank run by Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Moynihan came in at $23.125 billion, up from $22.25 billion a year ago. Analysts had expected $23.06 billion.

Bank of America shares, up nearly 1% in 2018, were unchanged at $29.80 in premarket trading. After a huge run-up following the 2016 presidential election, bank stocks broadly have stalled so far in 2018.

This quarter is the first time investors have a chance to see exactly how much the recent tax bill is helping the bank's bottom line. The banking industry was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the lower corporate tax rate. While it led to big one-time charges last quarter, the lower rate is starting to lift bank earnings this quarter. Much of that is already in analysts' estimates for the bank's future profits, however.

Interest rates also are helping earnings. Rising rates are typically good for banks because they turn a profit on the difference between what they pay on deposits and the rate they collect on loans. In the quarter, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate for a sixth time.

Banks have been able to pocket most of the benefits from the rate increases because customers aren't broadly demanding more interest. The rate Bank of America paid on U.S. interest-bearing deposits was 0.30%, compared with 0.27% in the prior quarter.

Another bright spot: After a number of quarters of disappointing trading revenue, wild price swings for markets in the first quarter meant Wall Street's trading desks reported one of their best three-month periods in years.

Bank of America reported that trading revenue, excluding an accounting adjustment, rose less than 1% to $4.053 billion from $4.029 billion in the first quarter of last year. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc., the other two big Wall Street banks that reported results Friday, also showed rising trading revenue.

Quarterly expenses fell about 1% to $13.897 billion from $14.093 billion a year ago. Chief executive Brian Moynihan has made cost cutting a key tenet of his business strategy.

Write to Rachel Louise Ensign at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Brian Moynihan
 
01:20pBRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings
DJ
02/10BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America board approves CEO Moynihan's 2017 incentive compensation
RE
2017BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America CEO Moynihan gets biggest payday yet
RE
2016BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Trump presidency? Bank of America CEO Moynihan says company will be fine
RE
2016BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Moynihan Ally To Leave Bank Of America's Board
DJ
2016BRIAN MOYNIHAN : BofA CEO Moynihan bank's highest-paid executive for first time
RE
2016BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America chief Moynihan gets 23 percent pay hike
RE
2016BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan Gets $3 Million Pay Raise
DJ
2015BRIAN MOYNIHAN : B of A shareholders allow CEO Moynihan to remain chairman
RE
2015BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America, Funds Lobby Hard to Sway Vote on Moynihan
DJ
2015BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America officials worried about Moynihan vote - WSJ
RE
2015BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America Continues to Push Investors to Support Dual Roles for Moynihan
DJ
2015BRIAN MOYNIHAN : BofA Pushes to Keep Moynihan's Dual Role
DJ
2015BRIAN MOYNIHAN : BofA Pushes to Keep Moynihan's Dual Role
DJ
2015BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America Sets Vote on Moynihan's Role for Sept. 22 in Charlotte
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg unscathed by congressional grilling, stock rises
RE
04/10PING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
04/13ELON MUSK : Musk insists Tesla does not need more capital, predicts profit soon
RE
04/12OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian tycoon Deripaska withdraws from Nornickel board nomination
RE
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes
RE
04/11JAMES PACKER : Australia's Packer to play safe by keeping Crown listed, and stable - sources
RE
04/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Robin Li Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Bernard Tapie Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.