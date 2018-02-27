After a London Cab Ride, Comcast's Roberts Set His Sights on Sky

By Stu Woo and Shalini Ramachandran

A London taxi driver and a mall salesperson helped sell Comcast Corp. Chief Executive Brian Roberts on the idea of bidding nearly $31 billion for British broadcaster Sky PLC, an offer that has upended two other huge proposed mergers and could reshape the media industry.

In an interview Tuesday, after Comcast disclosed it would top 21st Century Fox Inc.'s bid to consolidate its ownership of Sky, Mr. Roberts said a recent trip to London confirmed his instincts that buying Sky could help turn America's biggest cable operator into an international player.

"In a world where you're getting into competition with Amazon, Google and Facebook, having scale" is important, Mr. Roberts said by phone from London. He said buying Sky would boost the proportion of Comcast's revenue generated internationally from 9% to 25%.

Rupert Murdoch's Fox owns 39% of Sky. In December 2016, it launched a bid to buy the other 61%, but that proposed deal is still awaiting approval from both British regulators and shareholders. In December, both Comcast and Walt Disney Co. tried to buy the majority of Fox's assets, including it stake in Sky. Fox chose Disney's $52 billion offer.

Mr. Murdoch and his family are major shareholders in Fox and News Corp, publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

Asked whether Comcast would make a renewed offer for the Fox assets Disney agreed to buy, Mr. Roberts declined to comment. He said he hadn't spoken with the Murdochs since Fox negotiations broke down two months ago and hadn't been in touch with them as of Tuesday afternoon in London.

Michael Cavanagh, Comcast's chief financial officer, said only that there are "a number of things that can happen down the road."

Mr. Roberts told investors earlier Tuesday that a combination of Comcast and Sky could help both companies reduce research and development costs. He declined in the interview to elaborate on any other benefits of the merger.

Asked whether Comcast is interested in creating a global competitor to Netflix, as Disney has said it would with the Fox assets, Mr. Roberts said "it's not as simple as a sound bite." He said there were opportunities for Comcast's NBCUniversal to benefit from working with Sky's news and original-programming divisions. Comcast could also benefit in programming negotiations since Sky also buys programming from U.S. companies like HBO.

Mr. Roberts said he was interested in Sky's vertically integrated position as a telecom operator -- selling TV, internet and wireless services -- and a media company that produces original content. And he also liked Sky's offerings and set-top box technology, which he said he closely examined during a trip to London late last year.

In Britain to help recruit an executive, Mr. Roberts said he and a colleague had time to kill before dinner. They hopped in a taxi, where they talked with the driver about Sky and rival Virgin Media, owned by John Malone's Liberty Global PLC. "We went back and forth on a number of things," Mr. Roberts said. "Incredibly detailed knowledge on all the pros and cons."

The taxi took them to a Westfield mall, where Mr. Roberts wanted to see a Sky salesperson demonstrate how its internet-connected set-top box worked. He played with its voice controls and saw similarities with Comcast's own equipment. "We spent a lot time with a person going through all the capabilities," he said. "Their integration with internet content is incredibly seamless."

