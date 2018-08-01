Log in
Carl Icahn
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States

Carl Icahn Has Sizable Stake in Cigna, Plans to Vote Against Express Scripts Deal

08/01/2018 | 09:25pm CEST

By Cara Lombardo and Dana Mattioli

Activist investor Carl Icahn has built a sizable stake in Cigna Corp. and plans to vote against the health insurer's $54 billion planned purchase of Express Scripts Holding Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Icahn, whose stake amounts to less than 5% of Cigna's outstanding shares, believes the company is paying too high a price for the pharmacy-benefit manager, the people said.

Cigna in March agreed to pay what amounted to about $96.03 a share in cash and stock for Express Scripts. In a sign of shareholder fear that the deal won't go through, Express Scripts stock recently traded at $78.37, well below the offer price.

The activist is leaning toward trying to convince other shareholders to oppose the deal too, the people said. Cigna and Express Scripts shareholders are set to vote on the deal Aug. 24. A majority of the outstanding shares of both companies must vote for the transaction in order for it to close.

Mr. Icahn believes the combined company would have to contend with Amazon.com Inc.'s growing presence in the pharmacy industry and a policy proposal to limit the manufacturer rebates pharmacy-benefit managers receive, the people said.

Cigna had no immediate comment. The company has said the deal will help the combined company expand its health-care offerings and better control costs.

Write to Cara Lombardo at [email protected] and Dana Mattioli at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIGNA CORPORATION 2.76% 183.89 Delayed Quote.-11.65%
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO -5.21% 75.41 Delayed Quote.6.46%
