Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - USA
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, Chairman at CVR Refining LP, Chairman at CVR E

Fuji deal 'dramatically undervalues' Xerox, say Icahn and Deason

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2018 | 04:33pm CET
Fujifilm Holdings' logos are pictured ahead of its news conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Xerox Corp (>> Xerox Corp) shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason strongly criticized the printer and copier maker's plan to sell itself to Japan's Fujifilm Holdings (>> FUJIFILM Holdings Corp), saying the transaction "dramatically undervalues" Xerox.

(Reuters) - Xerox Corp (>> Xerox Corp) shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason strongly criticized the printer and copier maker's plan to sell itself to Japan's Fujifilm Holdings (>> FUJIFILM Holdings Corp), saying the transaction "dramatically undervalues" Xerox.

Shares of Xerox were up nearly 2 percent at $30.06 (21.77 pounds) in early trading on Monday.

"We urge you – our fellow shareholders – do not let Fuji steal this company from us," Icahn and Deason said in an open letter. (http://bit.ly/2skuvYM)

The top shareholders termed the deal structure as "tortured (and) convoluted".

In an emailed statement, Xerox told Reuters it considered several other options in detail and concluded that the combination with Fuji Xerox is the "best path to create value" for the company.

The two investors said there is still great opportunity for Xerox to create "enormous value for shareholders, and it does not involve selling control to Fuji without a premium".

On Jan. 31, Fujifilm said it was set to take over Xerox in a $6.1 billion deal and combine it into their existing joint venture, Fuji Xerox.

"To put it simply, the current board of directors has overseen the systematic destruction of Xerox, and, unless we do something, this latest Fuji scheme will be the company's final death knell," Icahn and Deason said in the letter.

Deason in a regulatory filing said on Monday he has raised his stake in Xerox to 15.2 percent from 6 percent. http://bit.ly/2ssI9cF

Icahn has a 9.7 percent stake in Xerox as of Jan, 22, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The two investors in their letter highlighted their concerns about becoming passive minority owners of a Fuji subsidiary if the deal with Xerox proceeds.

Fujifilm was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Stocks treated in this article : FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Xerox Corp
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
04:33p CARL ICAHN : Fuji deal 'dramatically undervalues' Xerox, say Icahn and Deason
02/06 CARL ICAHN : Cnbc
01/23 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge rebuffs Icahn, boosting ruckus over shale firm's fate
01/22 CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason Push for Xerox to Explore Sale
01/19 CARL ICAHN : Icahn
01/18 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge meets with investor Icahn to quell rising tensions
01/11 CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
01/10 CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
01/09 CARL ICAHN : Icahn demands shake-up at U.S. shale producer SandRidge Energy
2017 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge yields to Icahn pressure, ends Bonanza Creek deal
2017 CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up fight against SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek
2017 CARL ICAHN : Xerox 'desperately' needs new leadership, Icahn says
2017 CARL ICAHN : Icahn nominates four directors to Xerox's board
2017 CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up attack on SandRidge, seeks executive pay records
2017 CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn blasts SandRidge Energy's poison pill move
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/09 HOCK TAN : Qualcomm Declines Latest Broadcom Bid, But Offers to Meet -- WSJ
02/07 ELAINE WYNN : Casino magnate Steve Wynn quits as CEO after sexual misconduct claims
02/08 HOCK TAN : Qualcomm Rejects Broadcom's Latest Proposal -- Update
02/07 CHARLES SCHWAB : Black Monday for VIX ETPs leaves retail players smarting
02/06 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/07 STEVE WYNN : Trading in Wynn Macau shares halted
02/08 WARREN BUFFETT : BlackRock's Larry Fink Wants to Become the Next Warren Buffett

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Michel Landel Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Eric Schmidt George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.