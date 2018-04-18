Log in
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chairman at CVR Refining LP, a Chairman at

Icahn, Deason suggest monetising Xerox assets over Fujifilm merger

04/18/2018 | 12:01am CEST
FROM THE FILES - TRUMP DEPARTURES

(Reuters) - Top Xerox Corp shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason on Tuesday suggested http://carlicahn.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Xerox-Analysis.pdf alternatives to the printer maker's proposed merger with Japan's Fujifilm, including a plan for the U.S. company to monetize some assets.

(Reuters) - Top Xerox Corp shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason on Tuesday suggested http://carlicahn.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Xerox-Analysis.pdf alternatives to the printer maker's proposed merger with Japan's Fujifilm, including a plan for the U.S. company to monetize some assets.

The suggestions include removing Xerox's current management and monetizing the company's "untapped" intellectual property in digital printing and other businesses.

Icahn and Deason, who own a combined 15 percent of Xerox, have repeatedly urged fellow shareholders to oppose the $6.1 billion Fuji-Xerox deal.

The shareholder duo has said the merger dramatically undervalues Xerox and criticized the deal structure, which calls for the U.S. firm to be combined into the Fuji Xerox joint venture, as being convoluted.

"We believe our plan could create total value of $54 to $64 per share compared to (the approximate) $28 per share in the (Fujifilm deal)," Icahn and Deason said in a presentation.

Xerox, in a statement, said on Tuesday that Icahn and Deason's presentation was repeating "prior misleading statements" and "failed to provide a credible or actionable alternative to create value for shareholders."

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Stocks treated in this article : FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Xerox Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
XEROX CORP 3.17% 29.98 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
