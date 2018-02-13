Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - USA
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, Chairman at CVR Refining LP, Chairman at CVR E

Icahn, Deason urge Xerox shareholders to oppose Fujifilm deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 10:23am CET
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of the Fuji Xerox logo

(Reuters) - Xerox Corp's plan to sell itself to Japan's Fujifilm Holdings has come under further pressure with Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason urging fellow shareholders to oppose the $6.1 billion deal.

The activist shareholders, who own a combined 15 percent of the U.S. printer and copier maker, said the agreement dramatically undervalued Xerox and criticized the deal structure, which calls for the U.S. firm to be combined into the Fuji Xerox joint venture, as "tortured, convoluted".

"We urge you – our fellow shareholders – do not let Fuji steal this company from us," Icahn and Deason said in an open letter.

They added there was still great opportunity for Xerox to create "enormous value for shareholders, and it does not involve selling control to Fuji without a premium".

Seeking a firmer footing amid waning demand for office printing, the two firms agreed to a deal under which their existing joint venture Fuji Xerox will buy back Fujifilm's stake in it for about 75 percent for around $6.1 billion.

Fujifilm will then use those proceeds to purchase 50.1 percent of new Xerox shares.

Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan, said that Xerox and Fujifilm have limited options in terms of addressing Icahn's and Deason's opposition to the deal.

"Combining the businesses for efficiency is probably the only way for Xerox to survive," Otani said. "And Fujifilm can't afford to pay that much, as more restructuring may be needed when the deal is complete."

Xerox said in a statement that it had considered several other options in detail and concluded that the combination with Fuji Xerox is the "best path to create value" for the company.

Fujifilm, valued at some $20.6 billion (£14.8 billion), said in a separate statement that the planned deal "represents compelling strategic and financial value for Xerox shareholders."

"The combined company will create a strong business foundation under a globally unified management strategy and provide new value by leveraging Fujifilm's technological resources," the Japanese company said.

Shares of Xerox climbed 1.1 percent on Monday. Fujifilm's stock dropped 3.2 percent on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo; Editing by Maju Samuel and Edwina Gibbs)

Stocks treated in this article : FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Xerox Corp
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
10:23a CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason urge Xerox shareholders to oppose Fujifilm deal
02/06 CARL ICAHN : Cnbc
01/23 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge rebuffs Icahn, boosting ruckus over shale firm's fate
01/22 CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason Push for Xerox to Explore Sale
01/19 CARL ICAHN : Icahn
01/18 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge meets with investor Icahn to quell rising tensions
01/11 CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
01/10 CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
01/09 CARL ICAHN : Icahn demands shake-up at U.S. shale producer SandRidge Energy
2017 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge yields to Icahn pressure, ends Bonanza Creek deal
2017 CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up fight against SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek
2017 CARL ICAHN : Xerox 'desperately' needs new leadership, Icahn says
2017 CARL ICAHN : Icahn nominates four directors to Xerox's board
2017 CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up attack on SandRidge, seeks executive pay records
2017 CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn blasts SandRidge Energy's poison pill move
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/12 JEAN-PIERRE CLAMADIEU : French government backs Solvay's Clamadieu as new Engie chairman
02/09 HOCK TAN : Qualcomm Declines Latest Broadcom Bid, But Offers to Meet -- WSJ
02/08 HOCK TAN : Qualcomm Rejects Broadcom's Latest Proposal -- Update
02/07 ELAINE WYNN : Casino magnate Steve Wynn quits as CEO after sexual misconduct claims
02/07 CHARLES SCHWAB : Black Monday for VIX ETPs leaves retail players smarting
02/12 CARLOS GHOSN : France backs Renault COO nomination, seeks Nissan integration
02/07 STEVE WYNN : Trading in Wynn Macau shares halted

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Richard Cousins Gerhard Cromme Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Kazuo Hirai Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Eric Schmidt George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos Jan Du Plessis
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.