Business Leaders
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chairman at CVR Refining LP, a Chairman at

Icahn adds more nominees to SandRidge slate after board expansion

05/11/2018 | 10:30pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Friday added two more nominees to his slate for the board of SandRidge Energy Inc after the company expanded its board, suggesting that the hedge fund manager planned to press ahead with the proxy fight.

The U.S. shale oil producer said last week it would expand the board size to seven from five, to allow investors to pick two nominees from Icahn's five-person slate.

Icahn, who holds a 13.51 percent stake in SandRidge, got the company to back out of its planned buyout of rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc and forced the removal of the company's chief executive and chief finance officer.

The billionaire investor on Friday nominated Jonathan Christodoro, a former managing director of Icahn Capital LP, and Nancy Dunlap, the private counsel and head of the private family office of former U.S. Senator Jon Corzine.

(Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC -1.38% 32.94 Delayed Quote.14.53%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP -1.44% 69.64 Delayed Quote.36.58%
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
05/11CARL ICAHN : Icahn adds more nominees to SandRidge slate after board expansion
RE
05/10CARL ICAHN : Senators ask billionaire Icahn for refinery waiver details
RE
05/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox
RE
05/07CARL ICAHN : Forbes
RE
05/05CARL ICAHN : SandRidge expands board to allow two Icahn nominees
RE
05/02CARL ICAHN : Icahn and Deason oust Xerox CEO; deal with Fujifilm at risk
RE
04/30CARL ICAHN : sources
RE
04/23CARL ICAHN : Newell, Starboard end proxy fight with Icahn's backing
RE
04/18CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason suggest monetising Xerox assets over Fujifilm merger
RE
04/16CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 billion deal
RE
04/10CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/09CARL ICAHN : SandRidge says to evaluate buyout offers, including Icahn's
RE
04/06CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/05CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/19CARL ICAHN : Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard
RE
