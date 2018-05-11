Icahn adds more nominees to SandRidge slate after board expansion

The U.S. shale oil producer said last week it would expand the board size to seven from five, to allow investors to pick two nominees from Icahn's five-person slate.

Icahn, who holds a 13.51 percent stake in SandRidge, got the company to back out of its planned buyout of rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc and forced the removal of the company's chief executive and chief finance officer.

The billionaire investor on Friday nominated Jonathan Christodoro, a former managing director of Icahn Capital LP, and Nancy Dunlap, the private counsel and head of the private family office of former U.S. Senator Jon Corzine.

