Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - USA
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, Chairman at CVR Refining LP, Chairman at CVR E

Icahn says he has a 'large position' in Newell: CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2018 | 07:41pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

(Reuters) - Carl Icahn has built a "large position" in sharpie maker Newell Brands Inc, the activist investor told CNBC in an interview, and said that the company's stock undervalued.

(Reuters) - Carl Icahn has built a "large position" in sharpie maker Newell Brands Inc, the activist investor told CNBC in an interview, and said that the company's stock undervalued.

Icahn did not disclose the amount of his stake.

The move comes a couple of weeks after Starboard Value LP, which owns about 4 percent of Newell, expressed concerns about the company's underperformance. [nL4N1Q24IF]

The company's shares were up 3.2 percent at $26.52 in afternoon trading. [nFWN1QJ180]

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
07:41p CARL ICAHN : Cnbc
02/20 CARL ICAHN : Xerox shareholders Icahn, Deason urge company to sell itself to rivals
02/14 CARL ICAHN : Xerox Returns Fire At Icahn Over Deal -- WSJ
02/13 CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason urge Xerox shareholders to oppose Fujifilm deal
02/13 CARL ICAHN : Icahn Declares Opposition to Xerox Merger -- WSJ
02/06 CARL ICAHN : Cnbc
01/23 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge rebuffs Icahn, boosting ruckus over shale firm's fate
01/22 CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason Push for Xerox to Explore Sale
01/19 CARL ICAHN : Icahn
01/18 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge meets with investor Icahn to quell rising tensions
01/11 CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
01/10 CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
01/09 CARL ICAHN : Icahn demands shake-up at U.S. shale producer SandRidge Energy
2017 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge yields to Icahn pressure, ends Bonanza Creek deal
2017 CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up fight against SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/25 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Berkshire can handle $400 billion mega-catastrophe
02/27 RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast's $31 billion Sky bid crashes Murdoch and Disney show
02/23 WARREN BUFFETT : Playing With $100 Billion, Warren Buffett Is Giant Trader of U.S. Treasury Bills
02/23 GEORGE SOROS : 50, says leading campaigner
02/26 MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair pilot group calls for CEO O'Leary's resignation
02/23 ROSS MCEWAN : RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan's pay falls 6 percent to 3.5 million pounds
02/26 TIM COOK : Think Different, But Not Too Different

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Robin Li Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Stefan Quandt Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Carlos Slim George Soros Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas David Thomson François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.