Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - USA
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, Chairman at CVR Refining LP, Chairman at CVR E

Icahn steps up fight against SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek

12/15/2017 | 03:22pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

Activist investor Carl Icahn on Friday urged SandRidge Energy Inc's (>> SandRidge Energy Inc.) stockholders to vote against the oil and gas company's plan to issue shares for its proposed acquisition of Bonanza Creek Energy (>> Bonanza Creek Energy Inc).

Icahn, SandRidge's biggest shareholder with a 13.5 percent stake, has called SandRidge's $746 million offer – $19.20 per share in cash and $16.80 in stock – for Bonanza Creek "value-destroying." (http://bit.ly/2zeUPVW)

Icahn, SandRidge's biggest shareholder with a 13.5 percent stake, has called SandRidge's $746 million offer – $19.20 per share in cash and $16.80 in stock – for Bonanza Creek "value-destroying." (http://bit.ly/2zeUPVW)

Several other holders including Fir Tree Partners and Susquehanna Advisors Group have come out against the purchase.

(Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Stocks treated in this article : SandRidge Energy Inc., Bonanza Creek Energy Inc
