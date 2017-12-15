Icahn steps up fight against SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek

Activist investor Carl Icahn on Friday urged SandRidge Energy Inc's (>> SandRidge Energy Inc.) stockholders to vote against the oil and gas company's plan to issue shares for its proposed acquisition of Bonanza Creek Energy (>> Bonanza Creek Energy Inc).

Icahn, SandRidge's biggest shareholder with a 13.5 percent stake, has called SandRidge's $746 million offer – $19.20 per share in cash and $16.80 in stock – for Bonanza Creek "value-destroying." (http://bit.ly/2zeUPVW)

Several other holders including Fir Tree Partners and Susquehanna Advisors Group have come out against the purchase.

(Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)