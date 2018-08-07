Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chairman at CVR Refining LP, a Chairman at

Icahn to send letter to oppose Cigna-Express Scripts deal: WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 02:16am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

(Reuters) - Investor Carl Icahn will send an open letter to the shareholders of insurer Cigna Corp asking them to vote against the company's $52 billion Express Scripts Holding Co buyout, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a draft of the letter.

Icahn and his affiliates own about 0.56 percent of Cigna, which is worth over $250 million as of Monday's market close, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. https://on.wsj.com/2voopWB

"Cigna is dramatically overpaying for a highly challenged Express Scripts that is facing existential risks on several fronts," said the letter, which the newspaper reported would be made public on Tuesday.

Express Scripts spokesman Brian Henry told Reuters on Monday that the company remained confident in the deal. Cigna and a representative for Icahn did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Investors have expressed concern over the Cigna-Express Scripts deal because of the growing presence of Amazon.com in the healthcare sector and U.S. President Donald Trump's push to cut rebates from drugmakers to pharmacy benefit managers.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.34% 1847.75 Delayed Quote.55.91%
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO -0.89% 76.83 Delayed Quote.3.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
02:16aCARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE
08/06CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn to Publicly Oppose $54 Billion Cigna-Express Scripts Deal
DJ
08/02CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE
08/01CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/01CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Has Sizable Stake in Cigna, Plans to Vote Against Express Scripts Deal
DJ
07/04CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/03CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Unlikely to Push Dell for a Better Deal
DJ
06/28CARL ICAHN : Icahn cuts stake in Cheniere Energy, says confident on management
RE
06/20CARL ICAHN : Activist Icahn gains control of board in proxy fight at SandRidge Energy
RE
06/19CARL ICAHN : Fujifilm Sues Xerox Following Canceled Merger -- WSJ
DJ
06/18CARL ICAHN : Fujifilm sues Xerox for well over $1 billion after aborted merger
RE
06/15CARL ICAHN : SandRidge approached by 17 suitors, Icahn says not to bid soon
RE
06/07CARL ICAHN : sources
RE
06/01CARL ICAHN : Icahn sells 10.5 million Herbalife shares back to company
RE
05/29CARL ICAHN : SandRidge fights back against Icahn over board control
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/01ELON MUSK : Greenlight's bet against Tesla crashes fund's second-quarter returns
RE
08/03ELON MUSK : Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
RE
08/06INDRA NOOYI : PepsiCo veteran Ramon Laguarta to replace Indra Nooyi as CEO
RE
08/03JEFF BEZOS : Bezos throws cash, engineers at rocket program as space race accelerates
RE
08/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
DJ
08/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
RE
08/02CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.