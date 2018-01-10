Log in
Business Leaders
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - USA
Mr. Carl C. Icahn is Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, Chairman at CVR Refining LP, Chairman at CVR E

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

01/10/2018 | 01:16am CET
Bannon to Leave Breitbart Post After Rift With Trump

Steve Bannon's departure from Breitbart follows a clash with Trump over critical remarks in Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury,' and marks a rapid fall for the former White House adviser. 

 
SpaceX Says Its Rocket Didn't Cause Loss of Spy Satellite

Elon Musk's SpaceX said it wasn't responsible for the loss of an expensive U.S. spy satellite it launched over the weekend, pointing instead to unspecified problems with the payload or mechanisms that attached it and eventually were supposed to release it from the rocket. 

 
AmTrust Financial Founding Family Proposes Taking Insurer Private

The founding family of AmTrust Financial Services Inc. has proposed taking the workers' compensation insurer private, potentially capping a series of deals and cash infusions in a bid to strengthen the company's financial position. 

 
Goldman Sachs to Invest in Bankrupt Real Industry Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to lend $4 million to bankrupt Real Industry Inc. and to eventually spend about $10 million to buy common stock in the publicly traded company, which is sitting on almost $1 billion in potential tax benefits. 

 
Renault-Nissan Starts Up $1 Billion Venture Fund for Car Technology

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is starting a venture-capital fund to invest in automotive tech, committing $200 million a year over five years for startup advances in batteries and self-driving vehicles. 

 
AMD Hits a Snag Over Patch for Chip Flaw

Days after Advanced Micro Devices suggested its chips were largely unaffected by vulnerabilities found in a variety of processors, it has run into trouble with a Windows security patch. 

 
Domino's CEO J. Patrick Doyle to Step Down in June

The chief executive of Domino's Pizza Inc. will step down at the end of June after helping solidify the chain's standing in global pizza sales. 

 
John Dickerson to Replace Charlie Rose on 'CBS This Morning'

CBS News has tapped John Dickerson to be a co-host of "CBS This Morning, " succeeding Charlie Rose, who was fired in November after allegations of sexual misconduct. 

 
Carl Icahn Pushes SandRidge to Make Board Changes

Less than two weeks after SandRidge Energy succumbed to investors' wishes to terminate a deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy, activist investor Carl Icahn is urging the company to make changes on its board and let his firm appoint a new director. 

 
Boeing Sets Jet Delivery Record

Boeing said it delivered a record 763 jetliners in 2017 and secured net orders for 912 planes, as surging airline traffic continues to fuel a multiyear boom for the airline industry.

