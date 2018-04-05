News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Spotify's IPO in New York Puts European Tech Sector in Spotlight

The market has spoken: Europe is home to the globe's newest tech giant. Sweden's Spotify Technology burst onto the public markets this week in New York, heartening news for European tech and its potential startups.

Spotify's Slump Raises Questions About Listing Process

Spotify shares slumped, raising questions about the potential costs of its unorthodox listing process a day after its splashy market debut.

Facebook Data on 87 Million Users May Have Been Improperly Shared

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he made a "huge mistake" in not focusing more on potential abuse of users' personal information, as the social-media giant he founded revealed that data breaches were far more extensive than previously known.

CBS-Viacom Deal on Shaky Ground as Sides Fight Over Leadership, Price

CBS and Viacom are digging in their heels in negotiations over deal price and leadership, a divide that threatens to derail or at least delay a merger of the media companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Boeing Warns on U.S.-China Trade Risk

Boeing Co. said it would engage in talks with the U.S. and China in an effort to prevent their trade spat from harming the global aerospace industry.

WPP Settles Lawsuit Alleging Misconduct by Former Ad-Agency Head

WPP has settled a lawsuit brought by an employee that alleged racist and sexist behavior by a top executive, as its board investigates an allegation of personal misconduct by CEO Martin Sorrell.

Carl Icahn to Push for Full Board Refresh at SandRidge

Carl Icahn intends to nominate a full slate of candidates to the board of SandRidge Energy Inc., saying that the current board's overseeing a strategic review "is likely to be value destructive."

Macy's Longtime Finance Chief Karen Hoguet to Retire

Macy's Inc. finance chief Karen Hoguet will retire within the next year, after more than 20 years in the role.

Carlyle Group Uncorks $772 Million Deal for Accolade Wines

Private-equity firm The Carlyle Group agreed to buy Australian vintner Accolade Wines Ltd., gaining a portfolio of popular mass-market brands.

Starboard Pursuing Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Deal With Icahn

Activist hedge fund Starboard Value isn't dropping its proxy fight at Newell Brands after the maker of Elmer's Glue and Graco baby strollers struck a deal with another activist, Carl Icahn.