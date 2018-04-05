Log in
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - USA
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chairman at CVR Refining LP, a Chairman at

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

04/05/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Spotify's IPO in New York Puts European Tech Sector in Spotlight

The market has spoken: Europe is home to the globe's newest tech giant. Sweden's Spotify Technology burst onto the public markets this week in New York, heartening news for European tech and its potential startups. 

 
Spotify's Slump Raises Questions About Listing Process

Spotify shares slumped, raising questions about the potential costs of its unorthodox listing process a day after its splashy market debut. 

 
Facebook Data on 87 Million Users May Have Been Improperly Shared

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he made a "huge mistake" in not focusing more on potential abuse of users' personal information, as the social-media giant he founded revealed that data breaches were far more extensive than previously known. 

 
CBS-Viacom Deal on Shaky Ground as Sides Fight Over Leadership, Price

CBS and Viacom are digging in their heels in negotiations over deal price and leadership, a divide that threatens to derail or at least delay a merger of the media companies, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Boeing Warns on U.S.-China Trade Risk

Boeing Co. said it would engage in talks with the U.S. and China in an effort to prevent their trade spat from harming the global aerospace industry. 

 
WPP Settles Lawsuit Alleging Misconduct by Former Ad-Agency Head

WPP has settled a lawsuit brought by an employee that alleged racist and sexist behavior by a top executive, as its board investigates an allegation of personal misconduct by CEO Martin Sorrell. 

 
Carl Icahn to Push for Full Board Refresh at SandRidge

Carl Icahn intends to nominate a full slate of candidates to the board of SandRidge Energy Inc., saying that the current board's overseeing a strategic review "is likely to be value destructive." 

 
Macy's Longtime Finance Chief Karen Hoguet to Retire

Macy's Inc. finance chief Karen Hoguet will retire within the next year, after more than 20 years in the role. 

 
Carlyle Group Uncorks $772 Million Deal for Accolade Wines

Private-equity firm The Carlyle Group agreed to buy Australian vintner Accolade Wines Ltd., gaining a portfolio of popular mass-market brands. 

 
Starboard Pursuing Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Deal With Icahn

Activist hedge fund Starboard Value isn't dropping its proxy fight at Newell Brands after the maker of Elmer's Glue and Graco baby strollers struck a deal with another activist, Carl Icahn.

Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
07:16aCARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/19CARL ICAHN : Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard
RE
03/16CARL ICAHN : Icahn unveils 6.9 percent stake in Newell, could seek board seat
RE
03/15CARL ICAHN : Icahn Taps Tech Veteran For Xerox Proxy Fight -- WSJ
DJ
03/07CARL ICAHN : Icahn says reduction of stake in Manitowoc not related to tariffs
RE
03/02CARL ICAHN : Icahn bets on Newell, praises Herbalife management
RE
02/20CARL ICAHN : Xerox shareholders Icahn, Deason urge company to sell itself to rivals
RE
02/14CARL ICAHN : Xerox Returns Fire At Icahn Over Deal -- WSJ
DJ
02/13CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason urge Xerox shareholders to oppose Fujifilm deal
RE
02/13CARL ICAHN : Icahn Declares Opposition to Xerox Merger -- WSJ
DJ
02/06CARL ICAHN : Cnbc
RE
01/23CARL ICAHN : SandRidge rebuffs Icahn, boosting ruckus over shale firm's fate
RE
01/22CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason Push for Xerox to Explore Sale
DJ
01/19CARL ICAHN : Icahn
RE
01/18CARL ICAHN : SandRidge meets with investor Icahn to quell rising tensions
RE
Most Read News
 
04/03JEFF BEZOS : Trump Delivers New Attacks Against Amazon -- Update
DJ
03/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads
RE
03/30JEFF BEZOS : Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
04/03RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize
RE
04/03PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon
DJ
03/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
