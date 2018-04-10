News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

VW Weighs Changes to Top Management, Including CEO Post

Volkswagen said it was considering changes to its senior management structure, including possible changes to Chief Executive Matthias Müller's position and responsibilities.

Fresh Russian Sanctions Snare Some Western Firms

New U.S. sanctions are causing economic pain for Moscow, but have also ensnarled a handful of Western firms with deep roots in Russia.

Carl Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul to Automotive Supplier Tenneco

Carl Icahn's company is selling a car-parts maker it has controlled since 2008 for about $5.4 billion, including debt, hiving off a piece of an auto empire that includes holdings in rental services, ride hailing and repair shops.

Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal

Exxon Mobil is in talks with Qatar over a partnership that could see the Middle Eastern nation owning U.S. gas.

CBS-Backed Startup to Help Advertisers Donate to Charities Through Digital Ad Buys

Givewith is introducing a new product designed to make it easier for companies to donate to nonprofits as part of their digital ad buys.

What to Watch for During Facebook CEO Zuckerberg's Testimony

Lawmakers pressing Facebook on its handling of personal user data turn their sights to Mark Zuckerberg. Here are five things to look for when he testifies before Senate and House committees.

U.S. to Allow Bayer's Monsanto Takeover

The Justice Department will allow Bayer's megadeal to acquire Monsanto after the companies pledged to sell off additional assets to secure government antitrust approval.

Indonesia's Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets

The budget carrier announced an order for 50 Boeing 737 Max 10 jets, as it looks to add more seats on trunk routes and capture a boom in passenger growth.

Delta Air Lines Earnings: What To Watch

Delta Air Lines will report first quarter results and update guidance before the market opens on Thursday.

Jack Ma's Ant Financial to Raise $9 Billion, Become World's Biggest Unicorn

Ant Financial, carved out of Mr. Ma's e-commerce giant Alibaba seven years ago, is preparing to raise $9 billion in a private funding round, up from a previous fundraising target of $5 billion.