Business Leaders
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - USA
Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chairman at CVR Refining LP, a Chairman at

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

04/10/2018 | 03:16pm CEST
VW Weighs Changes to Top Management, Including CEO Post

Volkswagen said it was considering changes to its senior management structure, including possible changes to Chief Executive Matthias Müller's position and responsibilities. 

 
Fresh Russian Sanctions Snare Some Western Firms

New U.S. sanctions are causing economic pain for Moscow, but have also ensnarled a handful of Western firms with deep roots in Russia. 

 
Carl Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul to Automotive Supplier Tenneco

Carl Icahn's company is selling a car-parts maker it has controlled since 2008 for about $5.4 billion, including debt, hiving off a piece of an auto empire that includes holdings in rental services, ride hailing and repair shops. 

 
Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal

Exxon Mobil is in talks with Qatar over a partnership that could see the Middle Eastern nation owning U.S. gas. 

 
CBS-Backed Startup to Help Advertisers Donate to Charities Through Digital Ad Buys

Givewith is introducing a new product designed to make it easier for companies to donate to nonprofits as part of their digital ad buys. 

 
What to Watch for During Facebook CEO Zuckerberg's Testimony

Lawmakers pressing Facebook on its handling of personal user data turn their sights to Mark Zuckerberg. Here are five things to look for when he testifies before Senate and House committees. 

 
U.S. to Allow Bayer's Monsanto Takeover

The Justice Department will allow Bayer's megadeal to acquire Monsanto after the companies pledged to sell off additional assets to secure government antitrust approval. 

 
Indonesia's Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets

The budget carrier announced an order for 50 Boeing 737 Max 10 jets, as it looks to add more seats on trunk routes and capture a boom in passenger growth. 

 
Delta Air Lines Earnings: What To Watch

Delta Air Lines will report first quarter results and update guidance before the market opens on Thursday. 

 
Jack Ma's Ant Financial to Raise $9 Billion, Become World's Biggest Unicorn

Ant Financial, carved out of Mr. Ma's e-commerce giant Alibaba seven years ago, is preparing to raise $9 billion in a private funding round, up from a previous fundraising target of $5 billion.

Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
03:16pCARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/09CARL ICAHN : SandRidge says to evaluate buyout offers, including Icahn's
RE
04/06CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/05CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/19CARL ICAHN : Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard
RE
03/16CARL ICAHN : Icahn unveils 6.9 percent stake in Newell, could seek board seat
RE
03/15CARL ICAHN : Icahn Taps Tech Veteran For Xerox Proxy Fight -- WSJ
DJ
03/07CARL ICAHN : Icahn says reduction of stake in Manitowoc not related to tariffs
RE
03/02CARL ICAHN : Icahn bets on Newell, praises Herbalife management
RE
02/20CARL ICAHN : Xerox shareholders Icahn, Deason urge company to sell itself to rivals
RE
02/14CARL ICAHN : Xerox Returns Fire At Icahn Over Deal -- WSJ
DJ
02/13CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason urge Xerox shareholders to oppose Fujifilm deal
RE
02/13CARL ICAHN : Icahn Declares Opposition to Xerox Merger -- WSJ
DJ
02/06CARL ICAHN : Cnbc
RE
01/23CARL ICAHN : SandRidge rebuffs Icahn, boosting ruckus over shale firm's fate
RE
Most Read News
 
04/03JEFF BEZOS : Trump Delivers New Attacks Against Amazon -- Update
DJ
04/08PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Officials Soften Tone on Trade Dispute With China
DJ
12:59aPING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
04/09VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sulzer buys shares from Vekselberg's Renova to avoid U.S. sanctions
RE
04/06GEORGE SOROS : George Soros set to trade cryptocurrencies - Bloomberg
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
04/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Robin Li Daniel Loeb Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
