Business Leaders
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chairman at CVR Refining LP, a Chairman at

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/01/2018 | 11:15pm CEST
Tesla Doubles Loss, but Burns Less Cash Than Expected

Tesla doubled its loss in the second quarter but burned less cash than expected, as the rush of new Model 3 sales helped alleviate some pressure as the electric-car maker seeks to deliver a profit later this year. 

 
Google Considering Censored Search Engine for Return to China

Google is testing a mobile version of its search engine that would adhere to China's strict controls over content, a person familiar with the matter said, indicating renewed interest in a market it abandoned eight years ago in protest over government censorship. 

 
Carl Icahn Plans to Vote Against Express Scripts Deal

Activist investor Carl Icahn has built a sizable stake in Cigna and plans to vote against the health insurer's $54 billion planned purchase of Express Scripts. 

 
Shares of Wynn Fall After Profit, Sales Miss

Wynn Resorts Ltd. posted its first profit under its new chief executive, primarily on stronger results from one of its resorts in Macau, but the results fell short of analysts' expectations, driving shares down in after-hours trading. 

 
Wells Fargo Reaches $2.09 Billion Settlement Over Mortgage-Backed Securities

Wells Fargo agreed to pay $2.09 billion to settle with the Justice Department over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the financial crisis. 

 
Auto Sales Lost Speed in July

U.S. auto sales slowed in July as rising interest rates, higher gasoline prices and falling demand for passenger cars dented the industry's momentum after a strong first half of the year. 

 
Hanesbrands, Target Won't Renew Champion Activewear Deal

Shares of Hanesbrands tumbled after the company said it wasn't renewing a contract with Target to sell an exclusive line of Champion activewear. Hanesbrands also reported a decline in second-quarter earnings. 

 
Facebook's New Message to WhatsApp: Make Money

WhatsApp detailed plans to sell ads and charge big companies that want to reach their customers through its service, launching its first major revenue streams as growth at Facebook's main app is starting to decelerate. 

 
Fidelity Eliminates Fees on Two New Index Funds

The mutual-fund giant also announced it is slashing fees on existing stock and bond index funds by an average of 35% as price competition intensifies with Vanguard and Schwab. 

 
Index Quirk Helps Vanguard Fund Dodge Facebook Fall

Some Vanguard investors sidestepped about $170 million in losses in the past week because an indexing quirk saved them from the worst of the recent technology sector rout.

