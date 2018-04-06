Log in
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - USA
Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chairman at CVR Refining LP, a Chairman at

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

04/06/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Oil Rises as Inventories Fall, Trade Fears Ease

Oil prices edged higher Thursday as fears that trade restrictions will crimp global economic growth took a back seat to declining U.S. inventories. 

 
Activist Investors Try to Wake Up a Slumbering Energy Sector

Private-equity firm Kimmeridge now has a large stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas and is calling on the company to sell assets or combine with a rival, the latest sign that activists are focusing more on energy. 

 
Trump Says He Has Confidence in EPA Chief

President Donald Trump said he continues to have confidence in Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt and praised his service, while the White House is looking into several controversies swirling around the administrator. 

 
Carl Icahn to Push for Full Board Refresh at SandRidge

Carl Icahn intends to nominate a full slate of candidates to the board of SandRidge Energy Inc., saying that the current board's overseeing a strategic review "is likely to be value destructive." 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Fall

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly decreased for the week ended March 30, while gasoline stockpiles also declined, according to government data. Crude supplies fell by 4.6 million barrels while analysts expected a rise of 1 million barrels. 

 
Home Solar Dims as Tesla, Others Curb Aggressive Sales

The number of U.S. homeowners putting solar panels on their roofs declined last year after leading installers including Tesla Inc. abandoned aggressive sales practices that had helped drive breakneck growth. 

 
Bahrain Calls Oil Reserves in New Field the Largest Find in Decades

Bahrain, the smallest oil producer in the Persian Gulf, has found an estimated 80 billion barrels of shale oil in place, making it the country's largest discovery in eight decades. 

 
Australia's Santos Gets Takeover Bid Worth Nearly $10.4 Billion

A group led by oil-industry veterans edged closer to sealing one of the largest energy deals backed by private equity in history after bidding more than $10 billion for Santos. 

 
Get Ready for Another LNG Boom

Natural gas that is supercooled and shipped around the world may be the only big growth market for the fossil-fuels industry. 

 
In the Oil Patch, Bigger Is No Longer Better

Some of the world's biggest energy companies have begun to preach frugality. ConocoPhillips, which has prioritized share buybacks and dividends in recent years, is a winner with investors.

Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
06:16aCARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/05CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/19CARL ICAHN : Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard
RE
03/16CARL ICAHN : Icahn unveils 6.9 percent stake in Newell, could seek board seat
RE
03/15CARL ICAHN : Icahn Taps Tech Veteran For Xerox Proxy Fight -- WSJ
DJ
03/07CARL ICAHN : Icahn says reduction of stake in Manitowoc not related to tariffs
RE
03/02CARL ICAHN : Icahn bets on Newell, praises Herbalife management
RE
02/20CARL ICAHN : Xerox shareholders Icahn, Deason urge company to sell itself to rivals
RE
02/14CARL ICAHN : Xerox Returns Fire At Icahn Over Deal -- WSJ
DJ
02/13CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason urge Xerox shareholders to oppose Fujifilm deal
RE
02/13CARL ICAHN : Icahn Declares Opposition to Xerox Merger -- WSJ
DJ
02/06CARL ICAHN : Cnbc
RE
01/23CARL ICAHN : SandRidge rebuffs Icahn, boosting ruckus over shale firm's fate
RE
01/22CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason Push for Xerox to Explore Sale
DJ
01/19CARL ICAHN : Icahn
RE
