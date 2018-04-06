News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Rises as Inventories Fall, Trade Fears Ease

Oil prices edged higher Thursday as fears that trade restrictions will crimp global economic growth took a back seat to declining U.S. inventories.

Activist Investors Try to Wake Up a Slumbering Energy Sector

Private-equity firm Kimmeridge now has a large stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas and is calling on the company to sell assets or combine with a rival, the latest sign that activists are focusing more on energy.

Trump Says He Has Confidence in EPA Chief

President Donald Trump said he continues to have confidence in Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt and praised his service, while the White House is looking into several controversies swirling around the administrator.

Carl Icahn to Push for Full Board Refresh at SandRidge

Carl Icahn intends to nominate a full slate of candidates to the board of SandRidge Energy Inc., saying that the current board's overseeing a strategic review "is likely to be value destructive."

U.S. Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Fall

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly decreased for the week ended March 30, while gasoline stockpiles also declined, according to government data. Crude supplies fell by 4.6 million barrels while analysts expected a rise of 1 million barrels.

Home Solar Dims as Tesla, Others Curb Aggressive Sales

The number of U.S. homeowners putting solar panels on their roofs declined last year after leading installers including Tesla Inc. abandoned aggressive sales practices that had helped drive breakneck growth.

Bahrain Calls Oil Reserves in New Field the Largest Find in Decades

Bahrain, the smallest oil producer in the Persian Gulf, has found an estimated 80 billion barrels of shale oil in place, making it the country's largest discovery in eight decades.

Australia's Santos Gets Takeover Bid Worth Nearly $10.4 Billion

A group led by oil-industry veterans edged closer to sealing one of the largest energy deals backed by private equity in history after bidding more than $10 billion for Santos.

Get Ready for Another LNG Boom

Natural gas that is supercooled and shipped around the world may be the only big growth market for the fossil-fuels industry.

In the Oil Patch, Bigger Is No Longer Better

Some of the world's biggest energy companies have begun to preach frugality. ConocoPhillips, which has prioritized share buybacks and dividends in recent years, is a winner with investors.