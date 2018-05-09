Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chairman at CVR Refining LP, a Chairman at

Senators ask billionaire Icahn for refinery waiver details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/09/2018 | 11:08am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

(Reuters) - Six Democratic U.S. senators have asked billionaire investor Carl Icahn and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt to explain how an Icahn-owned refinery secured a valuable EPA exemption from the nation's biofuels law.

The request, made in letters sent late on Tuesday and reviewed by Reuters, adds pressure on the embattled EPA chief over his pro-business policies, as well as on Icahn, whose dual role last year as an investor and presidential adviser is being investigated by the Justice Department.

Reuters reported last week that EPA granted a small refinery hardship waiver from the nation's biofuel laws to an Oklahoma refinery operated by Icahn's CVR Energy Inc, allowing it to avoid tens of millions of dollars worth of costs related to the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard.

"We ... are troubled that a company that is owned by a billionaire former 'special adviser' to the President who is currently under investigation by federal prosecutors ... has now received an 'economic hardship waiver'," the senators wrote in the letters to Icahn and Pruitt.

Icahn did not respond to a request for comment. His attorney, Jesse Lynn, declined to comment.

The senators asked Icahn and Pruitt for details on the waiver, including records of discussions between both men in the months before it was granted.

The letters were signed by Democrats Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

The RFS requires refiners to add biofuels such as corn-based ethanol into their gasoline and diesel, or to buy blending credits from rival companies that do - a policy intended to help farmers, cut petroleum imports, and reduce air pollution.

EPA has the authority to exempt small refineries of less than 75,000 barrels per day of capacity if they can prove they are struggling financially with these regulations.

The agency has said it has granted more than two dozen such waivers in recent months, but has refused to confirm the recipients, saying the information is business sensitive. The EPA has in the past tended to grant less than ten per year, according to a former official.

Reuters has reported that Andeavor, one of America’s biggest refining companies, was among the other companies that have received hardship waivers from Trump’s EPA for its small refineries.

An early supporter of Trump’s 2016 presidential run and a key supporter on Wall Street, Icahn had met with Pruitt when Pruitt was being vetted in late 2016 for the EPA administrator job, and later served as a special regulatory adviser to the Republican president.

Icahn stepped down from his advisory role last August after lawmakers cited potential ethical problems.

Currently, Icahn is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for his role in influencing biofuels policy while serving as Trump's adviser. Some U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern that Icahn may have used his presidential access to benefit his investments, a charge Icahn has rejected.

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By Jarrett Renshaw
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANDEAVOR 1.72% 139.94 Delayed Quote.23.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
11:08aCARL ICAHN : Senators ask billionaire Icahn for refinery waiver details
RE
05/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox
RE
05/07CARL ICAHN : Forbes
RE
05/05CARL ICAHN : SandRidge expands board to allow two Icahn nominees
RE
05/02CARL ICAHN : Icahn and Deason oust Xerox CEO; deal with Fujifilm at risk
RE
04/30CARL ICAHN : sources
RE
04/23CARL ICAHN : Newell, Starboard end proxy fight with Icahn's backing
RE
04/18CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason suggest monetising Xerox assets over Fujifilm merger
RE
04/16CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 billion deal
RE
04/10CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/09CARL ICAHN : SandRidge says to evaluate buyout offers, including Icahn's
RE
04/06CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/05CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/19CARL ICAHN : Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard
RE
03/16CARL ICAHN : Icahn unveils 6.9 percent stake in Newell, could seek board seat
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Apple hits record high after Buffett's Berkshire increases stake
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
DJ
05/08WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett on Precision Castparts -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/04ELON MUSK : Investor who mesmerized Musk on conference call opened 'Pandora's box'
RE
05/08DAVID HENRY : ValueAct takes $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup - letter
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Dick Boer Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg Christophe Weber John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.