Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - USA
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, Chairman at CVR Refining LP, Chairman at CVR E

Xerox Returns Fire At Icahn Over Deal -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2018 | 08:48am CET
By Austen Hufford

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (February 14, 2018).

Xerox Corp. defended its deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp. in a letter to shareholders Tuesday, a day after activist investor Carl Icahn said he would vote against the merger.

The U.S. printer-and-copier company last month struck a deal to combine itself with a joint venture it has run with Fujifilm for more than 50 years and give the Japanese company majority control of the new entity.

Mr. Icahn and fellow billionaire Darwin Deason on Monday, in their first public comment on the deal, said they plan to vote against it. Together they control 15.2% of the stock, a significant obstacle for a merger that requires Xerox shareholder approval.

On Tuesday Xerox took aim at the investors' "mischaracterizations" of the deal, adding that the agreement followed a yearlong review of alternatives for its struggling business.

"That review found that the transaction, as currently proposed, delivers significantly more value to Xerox shareholders than would be achievable on a stand-alone basis," the company wrote in its letter

Xero said shareholders -- through their stake in the new combination with an equity valuation of $9.4 billion -- are receiving a more-than-15% premium to Xerox's share price before The Wall Street Journal reported on the potential deal.

The company said current Xerox shareholders' rights will be protected in the newly formed Fuji Xerox, having the chance to designate five directors on a 12-member board.

Messrs. Icahn and Deason have criticized Xerox management and the proposed payment to Xerox holders -- which includes a $2.5 billion dividend payment equal to one-third of Xerox's market value before the Journal first reported on deal talks last month.

When the deal was announced on Jan. 31, Xerox and Fujifilm said it was expected to close in the second half of this year. A vote date has not been set.

On Tuesday, Mr. Deason took an additional step and sued Xerox in New York state court, seeking a judge's ruling to block the deal and terminate the joint venture. The lawsuit also reiterated many concerns that Mr. Deason had expressed about the deal.

Xerox said it would defend itself and that Mr. Deason was relying on "meritless legal claims."

Write to Austen Hufford at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
08:48a CARL ICAHN : Xerox Returns Fire At Icahn Over Deal -- WSJ
02/13 CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason urge Xerox shareholders to oppose Fujifilm deal
02/06 CARL ICAHN : Cnbc
01/23 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge rebuffs Icahn, boosting ruckus over shale firm's fate
01/22 CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason Push for Xerox to Explore Sale
01/19 CARL ICAHN : Icahn
01/18 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge meets with investor Icahn to quell rising tensions
01/11 CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
01/10 CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
01/09 CARL ICAHN : Icahn demands shake-up at U.S. shale producer SandRidge Energy
2017 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge yields to Icahn pressure, ends Bonanza Creek deal
2017 CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up fight against SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek
2017 CARL ICAHN : Xerox 'desperately' needs new leadership, Icahn says
2017 CARL ICAHN : Icahn nominates four directors to Xerox's board
2017 CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up attack on SandRidge, seeks executive pay records
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
11:20a ROBIN LI : Baidu earnings beat forecasts, eyes U.S. listing for video unit iQiyi
02/12 JEAN-PIERRE CLAMADIEU : French government backs Solvay's Clamadieu as new Engie chairman
02/09 HOCK TAN : Qualcomm Declines Latest Broadcom Bid, But Offers to Meet -- WSJ
02/08 HOCK TAN : Qualcomm Rejects Broadcom's Latest Proposal -- Update
02/13 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/12 CARLOS GHOSN : France backs Renault COO nomination, seeks Nissan integration
02/08 WARREN BUFFETT : BlackRock's Larry Fink Wants to Become the Next Warren Buffett

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Richard Cousins Gerhard Cromme Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Eric Schmidt George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.