Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chairman at CVR Refining LP, a Chairman at

Xerox abandons planned deal with Fujifilm in victory for Icahn and Deason

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/14/2018 | 09:13am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Xerox company is seen on building in Minsk

NEW YORK/TOKYO (Reuters) - Xerox Corp has scrapped a planned $6.1 billion deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp in a settlement with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason that also hands control of the U.S. photocopier giant to new management.

The victory for the billionaire investors puts the Japanese company further on the back foot in any new negotiations with Xerox, although it is by no means out of contention as Xerox is now expected to go up for sale in an auction at a higher price.

Xerox said that it had over several weeks repeatedly asked Fujifilm to immediately start talks about improved terms for a proposed transaction.

"Despite our insistence, Fujifilm provided no assurance that it will do so within an acceptable timeframe," the U.S. firm said in a statement on its decision to drop the deal.

Fujifilm was quick to take a combative stance, saying it disputes Xerox's right to terminate the deal and would look at all options including legal action seeking damages.

The two companies agreed in January to a complex deal that would have merged Xerox into their Asia joint venture Fuji Xerox and given Fujifilm control. That prompted Icahn and Deason, who own 15 percent of Xerox and argued the U.S. firm was being undervalued, to launch a proxy fight.

The activist investors have also said they are unhappy with the current structure of the joint venture, and settlement creates uncertainty concerning potential changes to a business that accounts for nearly half of Fujifilm's revenue.

Icahn and Deason have said they believe other investors are "waiting in the wings" for Xerox while people familiar with the matter have previously said that buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC has expressed interest in a bid for Xerox.

INSEPARABLE?

But analysts believe the two firms are inextricably intertwined and that Fujifilm is not without bargaining power, while also doubting that talk of other buyers is that substantial.

"It wouldn't be good if it goes elsewhere. But are there really other potential buyers? Icahn and Deason say there are, because they want a higher price, but you don't really know whether that's for real," said Ichiyoshi Asset Management senior executive officer Mitsushige Akino.

Fuji Xerox, 75 percent owned by Fujifilm, handles contracts that supply global clients with Xerox services in the United States and Europe, and Fuji Xerox services in Asia. Moreover, Xerox no longer builds its own office copiers, instead relying mostly on Fuji Xerox.

Xerox said its new board would meet immediately and "begin a process to evaluate all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value."

Icahn and Deason have said they would consider an all-cash bid of at least $40 per share. In contrast to the investors' argument that Fujifilm is only offering $28 per share, analysts have said the Japanese firm's offer is not too far off that per share valuation, albeit not in cash.

The settlement will see Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jacobson - the main architect of the deal with Fujifilm - as well as five other directors step down. John Visentin is expected to take the helm.

Visentin had previously been hired by Icahn to assist in fighting Xerox. He had also been a candidate under consideration by the old board to replace Jacobson as recently as last year, according to court documents.

It is Xerox's second settlement with the activist investors in just two weeks. The first settlement agreement was allowed to expire as Xerox came to believe it had flexibility to renegotiate a deal with Fujifilm and also took into account a stock dive that followed the agreement.

"We are extremely pleased that Xerox finally terminated the ill-advised scheme to cede control of the company to Fujifilm," Icahn said in a statement.

Xerox also said it was ending the deal partly because Fujifilm had failed to provide audited financial information for Fuji Xerox by an April 15 deadline and that there were "material deviations" between audited Fuji Xerox financial statements and unaudited statements provided previously.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Makiko Yamazaki; Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York, Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo and Imail Shakil in Bangalore; Editing by Peter Cooney and Edwina Gibbs)

By Alwyn Scott and Makiko Yamazaki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC -0.92% 30.28 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
XEROX CORP 2.86% 30.17 Delayed Quote.3.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
09:13aCARL ICAHN : Xerox abandons planned deal with Fujifilm in victory for Icahn and Deason
RE
05/11CARL ICAHN : Icahn adds more nominees to SandRidge slate after board expansion
RE
05/10CARL ICAHN : Senators ask billionaire Icahn for refinery waiver details
RE
05/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox
RE
05/07CARL ICAHN : Forbes
RE
05/05CARL ICAHN : SandRidge expands board to allow two Icahn nominees
RE
05/02CARL ICAHN : Icahn and Deason oust Xerox CEO; deal with Fujifilm at risk
RE
04/30CARL ICAHN : sources
RE
04/23CARL ICAHN : Newell, Starboard end proxy fight with Icahn's backing
RE
04/18CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason suggest monetising Xerox assets over Fujifilm merger
RE
04/16CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 billion deal
RE
04/10CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/09CARL ICAHN : SandRidge says to evaluate buyout offers, including Icahn's
RE
04/06CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/05CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/11PIERRE-ANDRÉ DE CHALENDAR : Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition
DJ
05/11LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal 1Q Profit Supported by Strong Steel Prices
DJ
05/10OLEG DERIPASKA : Emirates Global Aluminium likely to delay float after market turmoil - sources
RE
05/08WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox
RE
05/08DAVID HENRY : ValueAct takes $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup - letter
RE
05/07HUGH GRANT : Monsanto CEO Grant to make way for Bayer's Condon post-takeover
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Dick Boer Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Ping Li Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg Christophe Weber John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.