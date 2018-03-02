Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Mr. Carlos Ghosn Bichara is President at European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Managing D

Mergers within Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance possible but not a goal: Ghosn

03/02/2018 | 08:33am CET
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of Renault, speaks during the French carmaker Renault's 2017 annual results presentation in Boulogne-Billancourt

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of Renault, Carlos Ghosn, on Friday did not rule out the possibility of mergers among members of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance (>> Renault) (>> Nissan Motor Co Ltd) (>> MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION) but said this was not necessarily a goal.

Asked in an interview on France's BFM Business whether mergers could happen to reinforce the alliance, Ghosn said: "Why not", before adding that that this was not "an objective in itself."

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance said on Thursday it would speed up the convergence between the three companies on how they work in key areas, as part of a broader plan to deliver cost savings and boost profits.

Asked about automaker Geely's purchase of a $9 billion stake in Mercedes maker Daimler, which emerged earlier this week, Ghosn said the Chinese's group's "strategy was a little difficult to understand."

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Leigh Thomas)
DAIMLER -2.42% 67.35 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -2.12% 831 End-of-day quote.0.73%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.40% 1120.5 End-of-day quote.-0.84%
RENAULT -1.62% 88.54 Real-time Quote.7.26%
