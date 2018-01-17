Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Mr. Carlos Ghosn Bichara is President at European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Managing D

Renault-Nissan to pursue plans to split up various management roles - Ghosn

01/17/2018 | 12:32pm CET
Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, responds to a question on the alliance's new venture capital fund during roundtable with journalists at the 2018 CES in Las Vegas

Renault-Nissan (>> Renault) (>> Nissan Motor Co Ltd) is to pursue its plans of splitting up management roles between those dealing with strategic matters and those handling more operational affairs, said Renault boss Carlos Ghosn.



"Regarding corporate governance, you will see changes in terms of separating the responsibilities of those dealing with Renault, with Nissan, with Mitsubishi and with the overall alliance," Ghosn told a French parliamentary finance commission on Wednesday.

Last June, Reuters reported that Ghosn was recruiting a new operational second-in-command for the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance, in a move designed to prepare his own succession and advance the companies' integration.

French newspaper Les Echos also reported in December that Renault had started interviewing possible candidates to replace chief executive Ghosn when his term expires.

Ghosn told the French parliamentary commission that the future regarding his role at Renault depended on the company's strategic plans and roadmap.

Ghosn added on Wednesday that questions regarding the French state's role in Renault was one for the state to answer, although he added that the French government played a key role regarding the health of the country's car industry.

Last November, the French government began the sale of 4.73 percent of Renault, paring its holding back to the 15 percent level that preceded a 2015 power struggle with Ghosn, and removing a residual irritant in their relationship.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
