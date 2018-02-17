Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Mr. Carlos Ghosn Bichara is President at European Automobile Manufacturers Association

Renault's Ghosn Takes Pay Cut After Paris Complains -- WSJ

02/17/2018 | 10:31am CET
By William Boston and Max Bernhard

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (February 17, 2018).

Renault SA's Carlos Ghosn took a steep pay cut after agreeing to remain at the helm of the French car maker for another four years, bowing to a government campaign against high executive pay.

The news emerged on Friday as Renault reported a 49% increase in net profit for 2017 to EUR5.11 billion ($6.39 billion), sending the company's shares higher.

The French government, which holds a 15% stake in the car maker, slammed the company last year over Mr. Ghosn's pay package, and pressed for a sharp reduction in exchange for approving an extension of the executive's contract.

"The state representatives would not have supported Mr. Ghosn without this reduction," Bruno Le Maire, the nation's economics minister, told reporters on Friday, adding that the total pay cut was 30%.

Renault said in a statement that under the new contract Mr. Ghosn's fixed salary would be cut 19% to EUR1 million a year and the variable rate would fall to 118% of his fixed salary from 120%.

As part of the deal, Mr. Ghosn, who is also chairman of Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., will be relinquishing some responsibilities.

He appointed Thierry Bolloré as chief operating officer, allowing Mr. Ghosn to focus on larger strategic issues and shoring up the Renault's complex alliance with the two Japanese auto makers.

"I will no longer be involved with micromanaging," Mr. Ghosn, who turns 64 in March, joked during a conference call.

With Mitsubishi on board last year, the alliance sold 10.6 million vehicles world-wide, pushing past Toyota Motor Corp. to take the No. 2 spot behind Volkswagen AG, which sold 10.7 million vehicles.

But the Renault-Nissan relationship has been fraught with rivalries and disagreement over technology. Some Nissan shareholders have complained that the Japanese operation appeared to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Renault.

The alliance of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi is unique in the global automotive industry. Any changes to the complex structure require approval from the French and Japanese governments, and Mr. Ghosn is seen as the glue that is holding the alliance together.

"But I won't live forever," he said on Friday, adding that "some people are concerned about what will happen when [I'm] no longer there."

The French government has long wanted Mr. Ghosn to change the alliance's legal structure in order to make it irreversible. Mr. Le Maire on Friday suggested that in the long term a merger of Renault and Nissan could be a solution.

Mr. Ghosn warned that tinkering with the architecture of the alliance poses unforeseen risks because of the various approvals needed to make changes.

"All shareholders and involved countries have to be satisfied with the future structure or else it won't end well," he said.

Shares of Renault climbed 2.1% to EUR87.80 in Paris trading on Friday.

Write to William Boston at [email protected] and Max Bernhard at [email protected]

