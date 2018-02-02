Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Mr. Carlos Ghosn Bichara is President at European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Managing D

Renault's Ghosn to be reappointed as CEO - paper

02/02/2018 | 01:04am CET
Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, responds to a question on the alliance's new venture capital fund during roundtable with journalists at the 2018 CES in Las Vegas

Renault (>> Renault) boss Carlos Ghosn is likely to be reappointed as chief executive at the French carmaker's next shareholder meeting, Le Figaro reported on Thursday.



Ghosn, 63, had been expected to hand over to a successor in June, when his contract expires, and take a new presiding role at the helm of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Instead, Renault plans to name a deputy or chief operating officer to serve under Ghosn, whose renewal as CEO will be proposed at the next board meeting on Feb. 15 with French government backing, Le Figaro said. The French state is Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15 percent stake.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Renault owns 43.4 percent of Japanese alliance partner Nissan (>> Nissan Motor Co Ltd), which in turn controls Mitsubishi Motors (>> MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION) through a 34 percent holding.

Renault Chief Competitive Officer Thierry Bollore is often cited as favourite to be named as second-in-command.

(The story corrects title to chief competitive officer in final paragraph)

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
