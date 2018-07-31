Koch Donor Network Won't Back GOP Candidate in North Dakota Race -- Update

By Jennifer Levitz

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The conservative donor network founded by the billionaire Koch brothers won't support a GOP contender in a close congressional midterm race, saying he doesn't follow Koch ideology on spending and tariffs.

Network leaders, who promote small government and are against tariffs, said Monday the group will sit on the sidelines in North Dakota, where the prospect of a trade war is worrying export-dependent farmers. Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is vying for a second term in a race against Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer there.

If Mr. Cramer "doesn't step up to lead, that makes it hard to support him," said Tim Phillips, president of Americans for Prosperity, the Koch network's political arm, on the final day of a biannual gathering of more than 500 donors at a luxury resort here. "We're raising the bar."

There has been a lot of talk about the political price paid by Republicans for not hewing to President Trump's agenda. This is a rare case of a threat from adherents of the GOP orthodoxies Mr. Trump has upended.

A White House representative wasn't available to comment.

Mr. Cramer said in a statement that he respects the Koch network decision.

He said that he has supported "tax cuts, jobs creation, patient-centered health care, strong borders, free, fair and reciprocal trade, and strong military and veterans' care."

"My voting record may not be exactly what every national organization wants, but it is exactly what the majority of North Dakotans expect," he said.

Mr. Cramer, a three-term congressman, campaigns as a strong ally of Mr. Trump. He recently tweeted in favor of the Trump administration's announcement that it would give $12 billion to farmers following retaliatory steps by U.S. trading partners over tariffs imposed by the president on a range of imports.

A Koch network official called the aid a "bailout of bad policy," and the Koch network said Sunday it has launched a radio ad campaign against it. Koch aides also said Mr. Cramer bucked Koch views on spending.

Although Mr. Cramer was singled out Monday, Charles Koch and his top aides signaled at the three-day event that they were unhappy with a number of Republicans and said GOP candidates shouldn't automatically count on the network's support.

Koch network officials are still weighing which Republicans to support and the Koch political arm is currently active in only three -- Tennessee, Florida and Missouri -- of the eight toss-up Senate races, according to details released by the network.

The Koch brothers were critical of Mr. Trump in the 2016 presidential election and the donor network largely remained on the sidelines of the general-election race between Mr. Trump and his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. David Koch recently announced he was resigning from the organization.

The Koch network had already said it planned to spend as much as $400 million to advance its policies and GOP candidates in the midterms.

Koch network donors Chris and Liz Wright, libertarians who voted for presidential candidate Gary Johnson in 2016, said Republicans who supported the spending bill and tariffs should face political consequences.

"They don't deserve to be funded, right?" Ms. Wright said. "If they are not upholding our views, our principles, then we shouldn't be supporting them." The Wrights live in Colorado and are involved in the hydraulic-fracturing industry.

Koch network donors are expected to contribute at least $100,000 annually to the group, including organizations working on politics, public policy, education and criminal-justice reform.

Many Trump administration policies remain popular with attendees here, and Koch officials applauded gains on tax reform, the economy and the Supreme Court.

Mr. Trump is "one of the few presidents in my memory who has delivered what he promised to deliver," said Koch donor Michael Shaughnessy, a former president and owner at ColorMatrix Corp., a manufacturer of liquid-color concentrate.

The Koch network already gave Ms. Heitkamp some help, recently running an ad blitz thanking the Democratic lawmaker for vote on a bill that eased banking regulations.

After that boost to Ms. Heitkamp, some Reublicans wondered, "what in the hell is going on?" Koch network donor Doug Deason, a Dallas businessman, said in an interview.

Mr. Deason said he supported the Koch network's announcement jettisoning Mr. Cramer. "I think it's a great idea -- it goes with their philosophy of rewarding good behavior and punishing bad behavior."

Koch network donor Dan Eberhart, chief executive of a Colorado-based drilling-services company, said the Koch announcement shocked him. He said Mr. Cramer is "a more reliable conservative vote and he has the president's ear."

"I was floored," said Mr. Eberhart, who was at the Colorado gathering of donors in Colorado Springs and who also serves as the vice chairman the Cramer campaign. Mr. Eberhart said he does support "Koch's pushing back on Trump on trade."

In a tweet Monday, Mr. Eberhart wrote that Ms. Heitkamp had tried to "curry favor with liberterians."

A representative for Ms. Heitkamp's campaign declined to respond to that claim. "When it comes to leading on the pocketbook issues North Dakotans care about -- from strong trade markets to responsible spending and cutting red tape for North Dakota businesses -- Heidi has always been consistent: North Dakota comes first," the campaign said in a statement.

Write to Jennifer Levitz at [email protected]