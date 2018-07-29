Koch Network Criticizes Trump Trade Policy at Donor Meeting

By Jennifer Levitz

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Billionaire Charles Koch warns against protectionism in a video donors were expected to watch Sunday at the biannual meeting of the conservative network founded by the Koch brothers.

"The urge to protect ourselves from change has doomed many countries throughout history," the 82-year-old industrialist says in the video, which reporters viewed Saturday. "This protectionist mind-set has destroyed countless businesses."

Mr. Koch is attending the three-day retreat at a luxury resort here, where Koch officials stepped up criticism of the White House on such areas as immigration and trade policy.

The video doesn't mention President Donald Trump, but when asked if it was a subtle message about his trade policies, Brian Hooks, a top aide to Mr. Koch, responded: "Was it subtle?"

"The divisiveness of this White House is causing long-term damage," Mr. Hooks said later in the press briefing. "When in order to win on an issue, somebody else has to lose, it makes it very difficult to unite people to solve the problems of this country."

He continued: "You see it on trade. In order to get to a good place on trade, you have to convince the public that trade is bad. You see it on immigration...you've got to convince people immigrants are bad."

A White House spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Koch network officials also praised Mr. Trump on areas of agreement, from tax reform to his first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, to his move in June to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who served nearly 22 years in federal prison after being convicted on nonviolent drug charges.

The more-than 500 donors attending the meeting are expected to contribute at least $100,000 annually to the Koch network, which includes organizations working on politics, public policy and at the community level on education, recidivism and other issues. David Koch stepped down from the company and its network in June. The brothers made their fortune in the energy sector, running the closely held Koch Industries.

Organizers allowed reporters to attend the closed gathering on condition they not identify the donors present without their consent.

Elected officials expected to attend include Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas), who is among the Senate leadership. Republicans Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are among others expected.

Donors, many libertarian leaning, mingled at a lakeside cocktail reception where lights adorned a white tent. In welcoming remarks, Charles Koch assured them he was still going strong, saying, "I am not getting weak in the knees."

The network has already said it plans to spend $300 million to $400 million to back policies it favors and support candidates in the midterm congressional elections in November.

The Koch brothers publicly criticized Mr. Trump during the 2016 presidential election, and their donor network largely sat out the general election race between Mr. Trump and his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Koch-financed organizations launched a multimillion-dollar campaign against Mr. Trump's tariffs on imports in June.

The Trump administration has tried to ease GOP worries about its trade fights, and on Thursday pointed to its truce with Europe.

But in the briefing with reporters, Mr. Davis called the Trump administration's recent announcement that it would extend $12 billion in emergency aid to farmers harmed by recent trade disputes a "bailout of bad policy."

"You just can't make this up," he said.

Mr. Davis said the Koch network was extremely opposed to the Trump administration's migrant family separation policy and plans to "drive the administration to change policy" around immigration.

