Koch Network Criticizes Trump Trade Policy at Donor Meeting -- 2nd Update

By Jennifer Levitz

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Billionaire Charles Koch on Sunday warned against protectionism at a biannual meeting of the conservative network he co-founded.

"The urge to protect ourselves from change has doomed many countries throughout history," the 82-year-old industrialist said in a video shown to donors attending the meeting. "This protectionist mind-set has destroyed countless businesses."

Koch officials at times stepped up criticism of the White House on such areas as immigration and trade policy, although they avoided direct criticism of the White House in a Sunday morning presentation to donors at the three-day retreat at a luxury resort. Instead, the officials bashed the GOP on the $1.3 trillion spending bill passed in March.

In a briefing with reporters Sunday, Mr. Koch gave a muted response when asked if he is satisfied with the job President Donald Trump is doing.

"We agree with some things, and we disagree with others," he said. He said everyone bears responsibility for divisiveness in the country, adding that there was divisiveness long before Trump became president.

Asked if he felt the Trump administration's trade fights could push the U.S. economy into a recession, Mr. Koch said, "If it's severe enough it could."

On issues of trade and open markets, he expressed disappointment with some of the Republicans his network has backed. He said the network planned to "directly deal with that" and "hold people responsible."

The Koch network on Sunday announced that it is spending six figures to release a new TV ad, "Trade Not Aid," questioning the $12 billion aid to farmers.

A White House spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment.

Art Pope, a longtime network donor and the owner of Variety Wholesalers, Inc., a Henderson, N.C.-based retail chain with 350 stores, agreed with Koch officials' criticism of the Trump administration's trade policies.

"The big difference for me personally and a lot of people here is that this year President Trump has come out in favor of tariffs, and that is a major concern," said Mr. Pope, a Republican. He said he strongly supported Mr. Trump's moves on tax reform and deregulation, and backed most of his appointments.

But donor Michael Shaughnessy, a former president and owner at ColorMatrix Corp., a manufacturer of liquid-color concentrate, was reserving judgment. He thought Mr. Trump's moves on trade are part of a larger strategy. "I never take him at his first statement, because that's his style. That's the businessman in him, he said, adding that Mr. Trump is "one of the few presidents in my memory who has delivered what he promised to deliver."

Koch network officials noted some gains since Mr. Trump's election, including tax reform and the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. They praised Mr. Trump's actions on clemency, including commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who served nearly 22 years in federal prison after being convicted on nonviolent drug charges.

The more than 500 donors attending the meeting are expected to contribute at least $100,000 annually to the Koch network, which includes organizations working on politics, public policy and at the community level on education, recidivism and other issues. David Koch stepped down from the company and its network in June. The brothers made their fortune in the energy sector, running the closely held Koch Industries.

Organizers allowed reporters to attend the closed gathering on condition they not identify the donors present without their consent.

Elected officials expected to attend include Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas), who is among the Senate leadership. Republicans Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are among others expected.

Donors, many libertarian-leaning, mingled at a lakeside cocktail reception where lights adorned a white tent. In welcoming remarks, Charles Koch assured them he was still going strong, saying, "I am not getting weak in the knees."

The network has already said it plans to spend $300 million to $400 million to back policies it favors and support candidates in the midterm congressional elections in November.

The Koch brothers publicly criticized Mr. Trump during the 2016 presidential election, and their donor network largely sat out the general election race between Mr. Trump and his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Koch-financed organizations launched a multimillion-dollar campaign against Mr. Trump's tariffs on imports in June.

The Trump administration has tried to ease GOP worries about its trade fights, and on Thursday pointed to its truce with Europe.

But in the briefing with reporters, Mr. Davis called the Trump administration's recent announcement that it would extend $12 billion in emergency aid to farmers harmed by recent trade disputes a "bailout of bad policy."

"You just can't make this up," he said.

Mr. Davis said the Koch network was extremely opposed to the Trump administration's migrant family separation policy and plans to "drive the administration to change policy" around immigration.

Write to Jennifer Levitz at [email protected]