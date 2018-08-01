Trump Attacks Koch Brothers After GOP Donors Shy Away From Candidate -- 2nd Update

By Julie Bykowicz

WASHINGTON -- President Trump on Tuesday lit into Charles and David Koch, some of the Republican Party's top donors, in a series of tweets, after their conservative donor network said over the weekend it wouldn't financially back the party's candidate for a North Dakota Senate seat.

"The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don't need their money or bad ideas, " Mr. Trump wrote Tuesday. He went on to say that he has "made them richer," referring to tax cuts he signed into law late last year and unspecified "Regulation Cuts" his administration has undertaken.

"Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn," he continued in a second tweet. "They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I'm for America First & the American Worker -- a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America Great Again!"

The Koch brothers' network of about 500 conservative and libertarian donors met this past weekend in Colorado Springs. At the conference, leaders of the Koch-backed political and policy groups said they wouldn't support Rep. Kevin Cramer, a GOP Senate candidate challenging Democratic incumbent Heidi Heitkamp, because he has sided with Mr. Trump on tariffs.

Mr. Trump won North Dakota by 36 percentage points in 2016, and Republicans see Ms. Heitkamp's seat as one of their most promising pickup opportunities in the November midterms.

"We support policies that help all people improve their lives. We look forward to working with anyone to do so," James Davis, a spokesman for the Koch network, said in response to the morning tweets.

The Trump administration has levied tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, hitting some of America's closest allies, and has imposed tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports. The Kochs and many traditional pro-business Republicans oppose tariffs, fearing an increase in the cost of industrial supplies and retaliatory tariffs imposed by trading partners.

If Mr. Cramer "doesn't step up to lead, that makes it hard to support him," said Tim Phillips, president of Americans for Prosperity, a nonprofit founded by the Koch brothers. Mr. Cramer said in a statement that he respects the Koch network decision.

Mr. Trump hasn't attended any of the Koch conferences, held twice a year at posh resorts. Those gatherings are typically a draw for Republican candidates, and Vice President Mike Pence has been a regular attendee. Mr. Pence spoke at a small Koch gathering last fall in New York.

During the 2016 campaign, Mr. Trump blasted his GOP opponents as "puppets" of donors such as the Koch brothers. In November 2015, Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter, referencing presidential rivals Scott Walker, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio, "@CharlesGKoch is looking for a new puppet after Governor Walker and Jeb Bush cratered. He now likes Rubio -- next fail."Since Mr. Trump has been president, there hasn't been much public discord between the White House and the Kochs, with their network, for example, spending millions on a public-relations campaign to highlight last year's tax law.

Although Mr. Trump cites both brothers in his tweets, David Koch stepped down from the Koch political groups and Koch Industries earlier this year, citing bad health.

Koch Industries is one of the country's largest private corporations, employing more than 120,000 people across 60 countries, according to the company's website. It operates refineries and makes paper towels, carpets and many other products.

Charles Koch remains chairman and chief executive of the company, and he attended the weekend politics and policy event in Colorado. Although the network singled out only Mr. Cramer, Mr. Koch and others signaled the Koch donors were unhappy with other Republicans and that no one should count on their support.

