Charles Schwab

Age : 79
Public asset : 7,689,467,899 USD
Linked companies : Charles Schwab Corp
Biography : Mr. Charles R. Schwab is Founder at Charles Schwab Hong Kong Ltd. and Chairman at Charles & Helen Sc

Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years -- Earnings Review

04/16/2018 | 03:40pm CEST

By Allison Prang

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) released its financial results for its first quarter before the market opened Monday. Here's what you need to know.

PROFIT: The company made $783 million, or 55 cents a share, up 39% from the $564 million, or 39 cents a share, it made in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 54 cents a share.

REVENUE: Total net revenue increased 15% to $2.4 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $2.38 billion. Net interest revenue rose 26% to $1.26 billion. The company's net interest margin rose to 2.12% from 1.87% the same time a year ago.

EXPENSES: Expenses, excluding interest, rose 13% to $1.4 billion.

COMMENTARY: Chief Executive Walt Bettinger said in prepared remarks that the company had 443,000 new accounts, the most it has accumulated in a quarter in the last 18 years. The company had $3.31 trillion in client assets at quarter's end, an increase of 13% from a year ago, he said.

Shares rose 1.9% premarket and have risen 36% in the past year. Year to date, they've fallen 0.6%.

Write to Allison Prang at [email protected]

