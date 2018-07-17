Charles Schwab Reports Highest Number of New Accounts in 18 Years -- Earnings Review

By Austen Hufford





Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) released its second-quarter financial results before the market opened Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.





REVENUE: For the quarter, revenue rose 17% to $2.49 billion, compared to the $2.47 billion expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Net interest revenue rose 34% to $1.41 billion while asset management fees fell 3.7% to $814 million.

PROFIT: The company brought in a profit of $866 million, or 60 cents a share, compared to $575 million, or 39 cents a share, a year before. EPS was above the 58 cents expected by analysts.

STOCK: Shares, down 0.6% so far this year, rose 2.1% in premarket trading.

MARKET COMMENT: "While markets felt fairly volatile, investors remained engaged, and we saw record trading for the first half of 2018," Chief Executive Walt Bettinger said.

CLIENT ASSETS: The company reported total client assets of $3.4 trillion, up 1% from the prior month and 12% from the same month a year before.

NEW ACCOUNTS: The company said that customers opened 384,000 new accounts in the quarter, bringing the first half total to 827,000, which was the highest level in 18 years.

