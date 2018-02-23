Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Charles Schwab

Age : 79
Public asset : 7,631,418,141 USD
Linked companies : Charles Schwab Corp
Biography : Mr. Charles R. Schwab is Founder at Charles Schwab Hong Kong Ltd. and Chairman at Charles & Helen Sc

U.S. appeals court revives Schwab Libor-rigging claims against banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 05:50pm CET
A Charles Schwab office is shown in Los Angeles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp and several of its mutual funds persuaded a U.S. appeals court on Friday to revive their lawsuit seeking to hold 17 banks responsible for manipulation of the benchmark Libor interest rate.

In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a lower court judge erred in dismissing Schwab's federal securities law claims over alleged misrepresentations by banks that caused it to buy floating-rate debt tied to Libor.

The judge was "wrong to assume, at the pleading stage, that Schwab was not harmed by, and may have even benefitted from, Libor manipulation," Circuit Judge Gerard Lynch wrote in a 64-page decision.

Lynch said the lower court judge, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, also concluded incorrectly that she lacked jurisdiction over various Schwab claims under California law, and that Schwab brought some unjust enrichment claims too late.

Schwab sought damages tied to $665 billion of transactions, including more than $40 billion of debt issued by Bank of America, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Norinchukin [NORB.UL], Rabobank [RABO.UL], Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS.

It claimed that banks conspired to suppress Libor, causing the San Francisco-based discount brokerage and its bond and money market funds to earn lower returns.

Friday's decision revived claims that Buchwald dismissed in October 2015, in what Lynch called a "Herculean" 436-page ruling involving Schwab and other plaintiffs. Buchwald also oversees a variety of other Libor manipulation.

Schwab and its outside lawyer Thomas Goldstein did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neal Katyal, who according to court records argued on the banks' behalf, did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, is used by banks to set rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars of credit card, mortgage, student loan and other transactions, and to determine the cost of borrowing from each other.

Banks have paid roughly $9 billion to settle Libor-rigging probes worldwide. Last July, the head of the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority said that regulator will phase out Libor by the end of 2021, citing a lack of data underpinning it.

The case is Charles Schwab Corp et al v Bank of America Corp et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-01189.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

By Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 0.46% 31.835 Delayed Quote.7.96%
BARCLAYS -0.57% 209.8 Delayed Quote.3.89%
CHARLES SCHWAB 0.23% 52.13 Delayed Quote.1.81%
CITIGROUP 0.24% 76.43 Delayed Quote.3.48%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP -0.60% 17.44 Delayed Quote.0.83%
DEUTSCHE BANK -1.13% 13.296 Delayed Quote.-15.29%
HSBC HOLDINGS -0.65% 723.4 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 1.10% 116.25 Delayed Quote.7.71%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -0.77% 68.65 Delayed Quote.1.65%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC -0.59% 764.6 End-of-day quote.-9.14%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.33% 102.16 End-of-day quote.-0.43%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -4.82% 268.4 Delayed Quote.1.44%
UBS GROUP -0.08% 18.08 Delayed Quote.0.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Charles Schwab
 
05:50p CHARLES SCHWAB : U.S. appeals court revives Schwab Libor-rigging claims against banks
02/21 CHARLES SCHWAB : Robo-adviser Wealthsimple raises $51 million to expand service
02/07 CHARLES SCHWAB : Black Monday for VIX ETPs leaves retail players smarting
01/17 CHARLES SCHWAB : Dow Futures Point To Triple-digit Gain And Fresh Push Toward 26,000
2017 CHARLES SCHWAB : SoFi held sale talks, but bidders balked at $8 billion price - newspaper
2017 CHARLES SCHWAB : Wall Street's New Frontier -- WSJ
2017 CHARLES SCHWAB : Denver Wins Big as Financial Firms Relocate to Cut Costs
2017 CHARLES SCHWAB : U.S. Stocks Set To Open A Little Higher, Helped By Netflix's Jump
2017 CHARLES SCHWAB : Low-fee BlackRock funds reel in cash but earnings disappoint
2017 CHARLES SCHWAB : BlackRock makes technology deal in cash management business
2017 CHARLES SCHWAB : Power Financial invests C$50 million in 'robo-adviser' Wealthsimple
2017 CHARLES SCHWAB : Booming ETFs help BlackRock weather investors' cost-cutting
2017 CHARLES SCHWAB : Top Financial Services News of the Day
2017 CHARLES SCHWAB : Big Firms Resist Boardroom Entry -- WSJ
2017 CHARLES SCHWAB : Some Firms Resist Handing Over Keys to the Boardroom
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/17 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/21 PING LI : Glencore, Lloyds lift FTSE as investors hail earnings
02/19 PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
02/22 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett letter may tout optimism as broader market worries ebb
02/17 THOMAS WILSON : Japan, short of workers, eyes hiking optional pension age beyond 70
10:47a GEORGE SOROS : 50, says leading campaigner
02/19 OLEG DERIPASKA : Deripaska to Step Down as President of EN+ and Rusal -FT

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jean-michel Aulas Jeff Bezos Martin Blessing Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Gerhard Cromme Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Stefan Quandt Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab George Soros Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.