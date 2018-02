By Maryam Cockar

Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.LN) said Thursday that Chairman Charles Sinclair will retire from the board on April 11.

The food processing and retail group said Michael McLintock, an independent non-executive director of AB Foods, will succeed Mr. Sinclair as both chairman of the company and as chairman of the nomination committee on April 11.

At 1011 GMT, shares in AB Foods were down 9 pence, or 0.3%, at 2,648 pence.

Write to Maryam Cockar at [email protected]