Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Daniel Loeb

Age : 56
Public asset : 122,274,939 USD
Linked companies : Sothebys
Biography : Mr. Daniel S. Loeb is an Independent Director at Sotheby's, a Chief Executive Officer at Third Point

'Medical check-ups': Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/20/2018 | 01:21am CEST
A man is seen at a a commercial building at closing hour at a financial district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese companies are increasingly turning to investment banks and public relations firms for advice on dealing with potential approaches by activist investors who are targeting low valuations and cross-shareholdings in the nation.

Among those advising company board members on how to handle activists are Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Two other banks, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue to clients, also told Reuters they were coaching Japanese executives on engaging with such investors.

Japan was the top destination in Asia for activist campaigns last year, with its companies the target of a third of all such campaigns in the region, according to a report by JP Morgan.

The trend of firms seeking advice shows a shift is underway in Japan's attitude toward activists. Its companies have long held a reputation as a graveyard for investors demanding change, with activists traditionally viewed by boards as asset-strippers to be resisted, not legitimate investors with whom to engage.

"It is like a regular medical check-up – we do it regularly for Japanese clients even before they are approached by an activist," said Akihiko Manaka, head of Japan mergers and acquisitions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"We offer Japanese clients analysis to look at the industry benchmark in terms of financial statistics as well as corporate governance and shareholding structure."

A sense that executives are increasingly prepared to listen is encouraging more activists to join the fray, analysts said. Last month, U.S. hedge fund ValueAct Capital announced its first-ever Asian investment with the purchase of a $600 million, 5 percent stake in Japanese medical equipment and camera maker Olympus Corp. ValueAct tends to avoid public battles with companies in favor of closed door-discussions.

And Elliott Management has taken a stake of more than 5 percent in Japan's Alpine Electronics and plans to make significant proposals, according to a filing by the activist U.S. hedge fund last week.

That comes after Hong Kong-based activist fund Oasis Management objected to the components maker's sale to a bigger affiliate.

POLICY, VALUATION DRIVERS

Investment banks aren't the only ports of call for Japanese companies preparing to deal with activists. Three public relations firms described to Reuters growing demand for such services.

"We have done a lot of work with companies on vulnerability assessments, helping them proactively assess where they may be susceptible to activist demands before an activist arrives or begins agitating for specific changes," said Nicola McGowan, managing director at Finsbury Japan.

Activists have also taken heart from corporate reforms driven by the government. A governance code introduced in 2015 and updated later lists situations when boards can consider ousting a chief executive - a key shift in Japan's non-confrontational working culture.

The potential to untangle a web of cross-holdings and a corporate tendency to hoard cash have also attracted activists, as has Japan's relatively low valuations. The blue-chip Topix 500 is trading on 14 times earnings, according to ThomsonReuters data, compared with 22 times for the US S&P 500.

"Japan is the ideal target place – there's so much value to be unlocked," said Zuhair Khan, an analyst at Jefferies in Tokyo, who said the lingering tradition of cross-holdings could make activists' task tricky.

Examples of successful activism at companies, especially bluechips, remain rare in Japan. And even in cases where change does happen, firms rarely acknowledge the role played by activists.

In 2015, Japanese robot maker Fanuc Corp raised dividends and stock buybacks after demands by activist investor Daniel Loeb for better shareholder returns. Fanuc said at the time it was responding to the government's push for better corporate governance and not to Loeb's demands.

And activist hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point failed in 2013 to get electronics and entertainment firm Sony Corp to partially spin off its entertainment business.

STEPPING IT UP

Still, emboldened by the government's governance push, activists have become increasingly vocal in their demands for change. The shift is forcing companies to look at how to deal with activists before as well as after they propose changes, bankers said.

Seth Fischer, founder of Oasis, whose campaigns have helped produce strategic change at Nintendo Co and raise the price Panasonic Corp paid to take a unit private, has over the past 18 months used more public tactics to push companies for change.

"Every engagement starts soft but if we don't get meaningful dialogue, we escalate to writing letters, then setting up websites and maybe going as far as proxies and lawsuits," he said.

"Companies are engaging more and they're asking banks to help them figure out how to address our concerns - which hopefully means they'll meet us somewhere in the middle."

(Writing by Thomas Wilson; Additional reporting by Jennifer Hughes in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Thomas Wilson and Ayai Tomisawa
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.03% 25058.12 Delayed Quote.1.37%
NASDAQ 100 -0.03% 7350.2269 Delayed Quote.14.94%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 7820.1984 Delayed Quote.13.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Daniel Loeb
 
07/20DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
07/03DANIEL LOEB : Loeb's Third Point takes new approach in battle with Nestle
RE
07/02DANIEL LOEB : Loeb pressures Nestle for more sales, restructuring
RE
07/01DANIEL LOEB : Activist Investor Loeb Turns Up the Heat on Nestlé
DJ
03/26DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point seeks stake in United Technologies
RE
01/22DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point Calls for More Change at Nestlé -- Update
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Activist Investor Loeb Says He Will Push Nestlé to Make Further Changes
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Activist Loeb keeps up performance pressure on Nestle
RE
2017DANIEL LOEB : Nestlé and L'Oréal Have Long History, Too Long for Loeb -- WSJ
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Dan Loeb's Third Point Takes $3.5 Billion Stake in Nestlé -- 2nd Update
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Dan Loeb's Third Point Takes $3.5 Billion Stake in Nestlé -- Update
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Loeb sees $20 billion more value from Dow-DuPont merger
RE
2017DANIEL LOEB : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2016DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point Invests Again in Apple, Drops Energy Names
DJ
2016DANIEL LOEB : Third Point's Loeb says constant surprises have shaped market in 2016
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/17ELON MUSK : Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver
RE
07/20DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
07/18JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley boss Gorman hits out at Fed stress tests
RE
07/19MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' to disallow ride-sharing
RE
07/19JOHN BROWN : General Electric's power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia
RE
07/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities
RE
07/16ULRICH LEHNER : Thyssenkrupp in leadership turmoil as chairman quits
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Brian Krzanich Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Gavin Patterson Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.