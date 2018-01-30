News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

SEC Moves to Stop Digital Coin Offering

The Securities and Exchange Commission took emergency action to halt an initial coin offering that it said raised $600 million, in what amounts to the regulator's biggest intervention yet into the world of raising money by issuing digital tokens.

The Good News in Bond Market Wake-Up Call

The recent move in may make some investors nervous, but looks more like a belated recognition that the global economy is in a better place.

New York Pension Fund Doubles Bet on Low-Carbon Companies

One of the largest state pension funds in the country has doubled its investment in a low carbon-emissions index, the latest high-profile endorsement of sustainable investing strategies.

Och-Ziff Names New CEO to Replace Daniel Och

Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management has named a Wall Street veteran to replace Daniel Och as chief executive officer amid a continuing battle for the firm's future that pitted Mr. Och against his one-time chosen successor.

Franklin Resources May Boost Dividends

Franklin Resources said it may use the benefits from recent U.S. tax reforms to increase dividends or buy back shares.

Aetna Profit Rises on Lower Restructuring Costs

Aetna reported earnings that rose from a year ago, as the insurer had lower costs from restructuring in its latest quarter, but revenue fell because of lower income from premiums.

Decade of Easy Cash Turns Bond Market Upside Down

The hunt for yield by investors has led to some crazy credit stories, such as how one bond fund helped revive the American Dream mall and why Portuguese bonds yield less than U.S. Treasurys.

House Money-Fund Bill Hits a Snag

A legislative effort to relax postcrisis money-fund rules is unlikely to come to the House floor in its current form, according to GOP aides.

Yellen Leaving Fed With Full Employment, Increased Focus on Labor Market

Janet Yellen ends 14 years at the Federal Reserve this week, the last four as its first chairwoman, having guided the U.S. economy to its tightest labor market in nearly two decades by resisting calls to raise interest rates more aggressively.

Why It Isn't Yet Time to Worry About Emerging-Market Bonds

Despite yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasurys ticking higher, edging above 2.70% this week, the reaction in emerging-market bonds has been muted.