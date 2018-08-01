Log in
David Einhorn

Birthday : 11/30/1968
Public asset : 88,904,389 USD
Biography : Mr. David M. Einhorn is a Chairman at Green Brick Partners, Inc., a Chairman at Greenlight Capital R

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/01/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
B. Riley Acquires Restructuring Adviser GlassRatner

B. Riley Financial is acquiring GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group in a deal that will expand the financial advisory services firm's presence in the restructuring sector. 

 
A Military Credit Union's Plans for High-Octane Growth Irks Bankers

Pentagon Federal is pushing to grow beyond its military roots, but that strategy is now testing regulatory limits. 

 
Adding Up the Cost of Climate Change in Lost Lives

An exhaustive new study focusing only on heat-related damage predicts that by 2099, even with economic growth and adaptation, 1.5 million more people world-wide will die each year because of increased temperatures. 

 
Bank of Japan Shift Propels Biggest Bond-Yield Jump in Two Years

The yield on the benchmark Japanese government bond posted its biggest percentage-point gain in two years, a day after Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said he would allow the yield to move in a wider band. 

 
Carlyle's Private-Equity Fund Growth Slows

Carlyle Group reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, but a decline in performance revenues and higher equity-based compensation meant a key earnings metric dipped versus the prior year. 

 
Former High-Speed Trading Executives Allege 'Tyrannical Coup' at Quantlab

A leadership fight has broken out over one of the world's most secretive and profitable high-frequency trading firms, pitting a beret-wearing mathematician against a former business partner and a Ukrainian physicist. 

 
BNP Paribas Profit Beats Expectations

BNP Paribas' second-quarter net profit and revenue beat expectations, supported by strong gains at its international financial-services division which offset weaker results at its investment-banking operations. 

 
David Einhorn's Funds Log Another Quarterly Decline

Hedge-fund manager David Einhorn told clients his funds declined again in the second quarter and attributed the firm's struggles to larger market forces harming investors who avoid expensive shares. 

 
India's Central Bank Voices Trade-Friction Concerns as It Raises Lending Rate

India's central bank expressed concerns that increasing global trade frictions could derail growth as it raised its main lending rate to try to reduce inflationary pressures and ensure robust economic health. 

 
GAM Suspends Fund Manager

GAM Holding suspended a top fund manager, sending shares of the Swiss money-management firm down 13% as it warned it could lead to investors pulling money out.

Latest news about David Einhorn
 
05:16pDAVID EINHORN : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/24DAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's Einhorn says shorting shares of Assured Guaranty
RE
02/01DAVID EINHORN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Cuts Fred's Stake, Exits Time Warner
DJ
2017DAVID EINHORN : Investor Einhorn sees cash burn at Tesla, sticks with short bet
RE
2017DAVID EINHORN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Cuts Apple Stake, Confirms Perrigo Position
DJ
2017DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn, nursing losses on Tesla, says investors 'hypnotized' by Musk
RE
2017DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn Ratchets Up His Pressure on GM
DJ
2017DAVID EINHORN : GM gives details of contacts with Einhorn, CEO Barra's pay
RE
2017DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn's GM plan poses conflict challenge for board
RE
2017DAVID EINHORN : David Einhorn Wants GM to Create Two Classes of Stock
DJ
2016DAVID EINHORN : letter
RE
2016DAVID EINHORN : Caterpillar Stock Hasn't Reached Bottom
DJ
2016DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn's Greenlight Capital invests in Yelp, natgas
RE
Most Read News
 
07/27SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
RE
12:27pELON MUSK : Greenlight's bet against Tesla crashes fund's second-quarter returns
RE
07/30SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Ferrari bets on tobacco veteran in post-Marchionne era
RE
07/29JACK MA : Jack Ma's Giant Financial Startup Is Shaking the Chinese Banking System
DJ
07/28LESLIE MOONVES : CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle
RE
07/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Shares Tumble at Open -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:41aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Gavin Patterson Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
