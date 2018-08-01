News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

B. Riley Acquires Restructuring Adviser GlassRatner

B. Riley Financial is acquiring GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group in a deal that will expand the financial advisory services firm's presence in the restructuring sector.

A Military Credit Union's Plans for High-Octane Growth Irks Bankers

Pentagon Federal is pushing to grow beyond its military roots, but that strategy is now testing regulatory limits.

Adding Up the Cost of Climate Change in Lost Lives

An exhaustive new study focusing only on heat-related damage predicts that by 2099, even with economic growth and adaptation, 1.5 million more people world-wide will die each year because of increased temperatures.

Bank of Japan Shift Propels Biggest Bond-Yield Jump in Two Years

The yield on the benchmark Japanese government bond posted its biggest percentage-point gain in two years, a day after Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said he would allow the yield to move in a wider band.

Carlyle's Private-Equity Fund Growth Slows

Carlyle Group reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, but a decline in performance revenues and higher equity-based compensation meant a key earnings metric dipped versus the prior year.

Former High-Speed Trading Executives Allege 'Tyrannical Coup' at Quantlab

A leadership fight has broken out over one of the world's most secretive and profitable high-frequency trading firms, pitting a beret-wearing mathematician against a former business partner and a Ukrainian physicist.

BNP Paribas Profit Beats Expectations

BNP Paribas' second-quarter net profit and revenue beat expectations, supported by strong gains at its international financial-services division which offset weaker results at its investment-banking operations.

David Einhorn's Funds Log Another Quarterly Decline

Hedge-fund manager David Einhorn told clients his funds declined again in the second quarter and attributed the firm's struggles to larger market forces harming investors who avoid expensive shares.

India's Central Bank Voices Trade-Friction Concerns as It Raises Lending Rate

India's central bank expressed concerns that increasing global trade frictions could derail growth as it raised its main lending rate to try to reduce inflationary pressures and ensure robust economic health.

GAM Suspends Fund Manager

GAM Holding suspended a top fund manager, sending shares of the Swiss money-management firm down 13% as it warned it could lead to investors pulling money out.